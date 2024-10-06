Jets v Vikings in first London NFL game of 2024-25 season

Sunday sees the first of this season’s London NFL games with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings meeting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While the NFL game in Brazil in week one was a first for that country, London has been a regular host of NFL game for a long time now.

Twickenham, Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have all hosted NFL games in recent years, the latter having staged eight games since 2019.

Interestingly, seven of those games were decided by eight points or less.

This afternoon the New York Jets, who have started their season 2-2 face the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings (4-0).

This will be the Vikings’ fourth London game, and they are currently unbeaten on their London visits to date. The Jets on the other hand have a 2-1 record in London, but are 0-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They join Kansas City (3-0), New York Giants (3-0) and Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) who have achieved multiple wins in international games and are unbeaten outside of the USA.

The Vikings, the only undefeated team remaining in the NFC are 4-0 for the first time since 2016.

If they win this afternoon’s game, they will be 5-0 for the first time since 2000.

In regular season clashes between the Jets and Vikings, the New York side lead the series 8-4, but Minnesota have won the last three games between the sides.

The last time the teams met in the regular season was in 2022, when the Vikings ran out 27-22 victors.

The game is free to air in Ireland on Virgin Media Two, with the broadcast starting at 2pm.

The game kicks off at 2.30pm.

