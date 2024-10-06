51 regular-season NFL games played outside US since 2005

Fifty-one NFL games have been played outside of the United States since 2005.

England, Canada, Mexico, Germany and Brazil have hosted games, with 35 of the 51 having been played in England.

Three English stadia have held NFL games: Twickenham, Wembley and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wembley has hosted more international NFL games than any other stadium, with 25, well ahead of the next highest, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with eight.

The NFL has visited the Rogers Centre in Toronto on six occasions, while the Estadio Azteca has hosted five NFL matches.

Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt and the Allianz Arena in Cologne have each held a regular season NFL game, while Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was the newest venue added to list when hosting Philadelphia and Green Bay in week one of this season.

One of today’s teams, Minnesota Vikings, have a 3-0 record in international games, as have Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants.

Though Jacksonville Jaguars have played more international NFL games than any other franchise, with 11, their record is poor, with just six wins and five losses.

Six teams are still awaiting their first international victory: the Bengals, Commanders, Browns, Packers, Steelers and Titans.

Nest weekend, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the venue for Jacksonville Jaguars v Chicago Bears, while the third and final London 2024 game will see New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars clash at Wembley on 20 October.

