Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from UFC according to RTE Sport. It’s the Dubliners 3rd time to retire in four years. The 31 year old former featherweight and lightweight champion tweeted the news this morning after the UFC 250 in Las Vegas.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

McGregor had a good overall record with 22 wins 4 loses. It’s not the first time he has retired though having previously retired in 2016 and then again 2019 before making a comeback.He also tried his hand at boxing. He fought Floyd Mayweather in a 10 round bout in Las Vegas. McGregor reportedly made about 75 million from that fight alone. His last fight came against Donald Cerrone, McGregor won within 40 seconds with a TKO. It was his first win in three years. There was talks that McGregor would fight Anderson Silva later this year as well as Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dana White, UFC President has also responded to McGregor’s announcement. He said, at a press conference following UFC 250 on Saturday, No, one of my people grabbed me and showed it to me on social media, but that’s Conor. You know how Conor works, that’s how he does things”. He continued, ‘When you look at that star that Conor McGregor became, he introduced this thing globally to people in places that had never seen it before.’