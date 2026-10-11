NFL – Eagles v Jaguars in London, Live on Virgin TV

Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) meet in the second NFL London 2026 game this afternoon.

The meeting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the 14th time the White Hart Lane venue has hosted an NFL game since the Raiders defeated the Bears 24-21 in October 2019.

This afternoon’s game, which kicks off at 2.30pm, will see the Eagles put their 100% record in International games on the line, having won both of their previous matches outside the USA, against Jacksonville at Wembley in 2018 and Green Bay in Brazil in 2024.

The Jaguars, who are a regular feature at Wembley each season, have won seven of their 14 International games. As a result of their agreement with Wembley, they have played far more International games than any other NFL franchise – the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are the next closest with eight games ach respectively.

Last weekend Indianapolis Colts were 30-13 victors over the Washington Commanders in front of a crowd of 60,907 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The third NFL London game of the 2026 regular season will be at Wembley Stadium next Sunday when the Houston Texans will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That will be the 45th NFL regular season International game played in London.

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