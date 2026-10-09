Musical Times Gives Appleby, Buick & Gololphin Fillies’ Mile Success

Musical Times (4/9 favourite) maintained her perfect racecourse record with victory in the Group 1 bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on Friday.

A daughter of Ballylinch Stud’s Lope de Vega, the juvenile filly is now four wins from four after her success over the Rowley Mile.

Ridden by William Buick, the Godolphin-bred and owned filly was a one-length winner over Aidan O’Brien’s big-priced Haven (28/1), the mount of Ryan Moore, with Forbidden Fire (8/1) three-and-a-half lengths further back in third for Oisín Murphy and Andrew Balding.

The winner, Musical Times, who looked green in running, stayed on well at the end, and her trainer Charlie Appleby stated post-raced that she was now likely to head straight for the 1000 Guineas over the same course and distance next May.

For Haven, who won a Dundalk maiden a few weeks back, her run was a major step-up in effort, and she will now be among the Ballydoyle mix for the 1000 Guineas in either Ireland, England or France next year.

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