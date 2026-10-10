Sligo Rovers’ proud 22-season run in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division has officially come to an end following a bruising 5-1 defeat against Shelbourne at Tolka Park. The result condemns the Bit O’Red to life in the First Division for the 2027 campaign, bringing a conclusion to an unbroken top-flight presence that stretched back to 2005.

"I’m gutted for the fans" Darren Purse speaks after a frustrating evening for Sligo Rovers. https://t.co/un4JiCO9yh — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 9, 2026

Heading into the fixture under the management of Darren Purse, Sligo knew that anything less than a victory would seal their relegation fate. Sitting cast adrift at the bottom of the table, their fate was sealed following a devastating second-half collapse.

Shelbourne Show No Mercy in Five-Star Display

John Russell’s Shelbourne side put on an offensive masterclass, moving up to fourth in the table—two points clear of Derry City, who hold a game in hand. The Dublin outfit was ruthless after the interval, capitalizing on Sligo’s defensive frailties.

Daniel Kelly: Opened the scoring in the 13th minute, bagging his seventh league goal of the season.

Opened the scoring in the 13th minute, bagging his seventh league goal of the season. Ademipo Odubeko: Added Shelbourne’s second shortly after half-time before being forced off due to an injury sustained during the goal.

Added Shelbourne’s second shortly after half-time before being forced off due to an injury sustained during the goal. John Martin: Made an immediate impact off the bench, scoring with his very first touch and later adding a fifth to cap off the rout.

Made an immediate impact off the bench, scoring with his very first touch and later adding a fifth to cap off the rout. Milan Mbang: Struck just before the hour mark to comfortably put the game beyond reach.

Sligo had briefly shown resilience before the break. Despite being dominated in possession and nearly conceding from a Kerr McInroy 25-yard thunderbolt that struck the underside of the crossbar, Sligo equalized right on the stroke of half-time. A defensive mix-up between Shels keeper Ed Beach and Milan Mbang allowed Kaiyne Woolery to bundle the ball home, sending the sides in level at 1-1.

A Second-Half Collapse

Hopes of a miraculous escape were quickly extinguished in the second period. Just five minutes after the restart, Odubeko restored Shels’ lead. Substitute John Martin then made it 3-1 within sixty seconds of entering the pitch, heading home a pinpoint cross from Kelly.

As Sligo’s defense completely capitulated, Mbang made it 4-1 before Martin notched his second of the night in the 61st minute. Shels comfortably coasted through the remainder of the match, missing several chances to inflict an even heavier defeat.

Looking Ahead to 2027

For Sligo Rovers, the relegation marks the culmination of a miserable run of form that saw them lose their last four league matches and fail to register a single win in over three months. Substantial soul-searching now awaits the club as they prepare for life in the second tier.

Sligo will play out the remainder of their Premier Division fixtures against Dundalk (home), Shamrock Rovers (away), and a final-day clash against Derry City (home) before turning their attention to a rebuilding phase in the First Division next season.

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