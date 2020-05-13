Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

BBC Sport report that non US golfers will have to quarantine in America before the PGA tour commences next month. The news was confirmed as the PGA Tour confirmed it’s plans for a return to the fairways.

There has been no golf since March 12th. However, 25 golfers are due to play in the Charles Schwab Colonial event. BBC report that some of these golfers include Matt Fitzpatrick, Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood. These golfers will need to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the country. Andy Levinson, PGA tour administrator said about the quarantine, “That is currently in place,”. “It is likely to continue, and so it is imperative that those constituents that need to come back in the United States do so at least two weeks prior to our return to competition.

The PGA tour remain highly confident that action will resume for in Texas on June 11th. Tyler Dennis chief of operations at the PGA tour said, “We’ve created what we believe is an extremely comprehensive health and safety plan,”. He continued, “But just to be perfectly clear, we’re not going to play if we can’t do it in a safe and healthy environment.”

Players will also be subject to coronavirus testing on the PGA tour. The process begins with questions on their health and then temperatures will be taken. “Layering a thermal reading with a questionnaire, you have a very good chance of detecting a high percentage of the people who are at risk,” said Levinson in a conference call outlining the tour’s plans.

The first really big event on the PGA tour card is the US PGA Championship in August. There are fears of this event having to be moved out of Harding Park due to the lockdown rules.

All going well golf will resume on June 11th.