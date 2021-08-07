Coyle named Irish flag bearer for closing ceremony

2 total views, 2 views today
No matter how much we don’t want to admit it, the Olympics is coming to an end
With the end of the Games comes the closing ceremony, there will be a last goodbye from the city of Tokyo as they officially pass the torch to Paris for 2024. The athletes of each nation will walk through the stadium as well, brandishing their flags with pride
During the opening ceremony, boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine were named as the Team Ireland flag bearers.
That was more than two weeks ago and now Harrington is in the lightweight final tomorrow morning. While Irvine was unfortunately knocked out in the opening bout.
Now, Team Ireland have chosen an athlete that stole their hearts recently and represents all that it means to be an Olympic athlete to be their next flag bearer.
The women’s modern pentathlon athlete, Natalya Coyle was named to carry the tricolour during the closing ceremony. She competed very impressively throughout her competition only to be hard done by her horse in the ‘luck of the draw’ show jumping event.
Coyle spoke honestly and courageously after the finish of her event at her third Olympic Games, after what seemed so unfair, she put a positive spin of it.
'It's not the way I wanted to finish out my career' – @Natalyacoyle incredibly disappointed with how the showjumping transpired
— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 6, 2021
The closing ceremony will take place at 12:00 on Sunday 8th August. The two and a half hour ceremony will include a light show and dancing. It will also have the walk of flags and the passing of the torch to the Paris officials.
Until then, Ireland still have plenty of Olympic sport to keep us busy tonight.
🇮🇪 @Natalyacoyle will carry the Irish flag at tomorrow's #tokyo2020 closing ceremony
— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 7, 2021
Upcoming Olympic Events – August 7/8th
Men’s Marathon Final – 23:00 – Stephen Scullion, Paul Pollock, Kevin Seaward
Women’s Omnium (Cycling) – 02:00 – Emily Kay
Women’s Lightweight Final (57-60kg) – 06:00 – Kellie Harrington
Kellie Harrington will fight for Gold!!
— the Irish World (@theirishworld) August 5, 2021