Olympic Rowing: Roundup of Ireland’s action

Ireland had five teams competing in the rowing this morning with the women’s four winning bronze and the lightweight men’s breaking records

Our Olympic Medalists! First female athletes to win an Olympic Medal in rowing for Ireland 🥉🥉🥉🥉 History has been made by this incredible crew 👏👏#wearerowingireland pic.twitter.com/QIsVMX09jE — Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) July 28, 2021

Men’s Double Sculls Final B – Ronan Byrne, Philip Doyle

In Ireland’s earliest race of the day, Byrne and Doyle faced off against Russia, New Zealand, Romania, Germany and Lithuania in the B Final.

There were no medals up for grabs, instead they were competing for 7th to 12th place at this years Olympics.

This was a very intense race with the top four within three seconds with each other. Team Ireland finished in fourth ahead of Germany and Lithuania.

Russia came first in the race, followed by New Zealand and Romania. Byrne and Doyle completed the two kilometre race in 6:16.89, getting their best time of Tokyo 2020.

This has been a mixed Olympics for the pair, needing the repechage to reach the semi-finals but they should be happy to finish top ten at the competition.

Women’s Four Final A – Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty

The women’s four team have brought home Ireland’s first medal of Tokyo 2020 by finishing an impressive third in this morning’s final. They finished the race in a time of 6:20.46, a full second ahead of fourth place.

Australia came first, breaking the Olympic record and the Netherlands taking the silver medal.

They beat out teams like Great Britain, China and Poland to win the medals. To read more about this monumental race, read the below article.

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls semi-final – Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy

O’Donovan and McCarthy again showed their class dominating their field and now breaking the world record.

The record was previously held by South Africa but the Irish pair beat it by three one-hundredths of a second in a time of 6:05.33.

Italy and Belgium finished the two kilometres in second and third, they will proceed to the A final. Ukraine, Spain and India will go into the B final.

Ireland will continue into the final as favourites for gold tonight. They will also face off against the Czech Republic, Germany and Uruguay in the big race.

Tune into RTE 2 at 01:50 to see Ireland try bring home another medal.

#Rowing The Lightweight Men’s Double of Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan win their semi-final and move into the A Final in a WORLD BEST TIME of 6:05.33 pic.twitter.com/evEAtsEurt — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 28, 2021

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls semi-final – Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen

The women’s double team has finished in fifth place and will go into the B final very early tomorrow morning.

Casey and Cremen lost out to world-class Great Britain, France and Netherlands teams. Instead, Ireland, Switzerland and Belarus will go into the B final to fight for seventh place at the Olympics.

The Irish pair finished their race in 6:49.24, narrowly behind the Swiss. They will be one of the favourites now going into B final.

They will also compete against Canada, hosts Japan and Russia tonight at 01:00.

Women’s Pair semi-final – Aileen Crowley, Monika Dukarska

The Irish pair finished came home in fifth place in the semi-final and will contest the B final later tonight. The finished the two kilometres in 7:06.07.

Greece, Great Britain and Canada completed the race first and will be in the women’s pair final. Australia missed out by four tenths of a second, they will join Ireland and Denamark in the B final.

That race will take place at 00:40 and will be shown on RTE 2 and RTE Player.

