Olympic Sailing: Murphy narrowly misses out, 49ers pair in tough position

This has been a very mixed two days for Team Ireland on the sailing circuit at Enoshima and Kamakura between Annalise Murphy and the men’s 49er

Laser Radial Women Race 9/10 – Annalise Murphy

Murphy came into this morning’s races seemingly back on he usual form after finishing first and second in her last two races. Due to her bad luck and form and the beginning of the competition she sat in 14th place overall in the rankings.

If she managed to pull off two more great performances today she would be in with a shout of the ten-team medal race.

The wind had slowed to eight knots but it remained hot in Enoshima with 27 degree temperatures and 80 percent humidity.

Race nine seemed like a bridge too far for Murphy as she dropped back to 30th place effectively leaving her knocked out.

Race ten took place an hour later and Murphy started poorly again, she finished her final race of Tokyo 2020 down in 40th place.

This ends a disappointing run at the Olympics for the 31-year-old who only briefly showed her true quality in yesterday’s races finishing first and second.

#Sailing Both @Annalise_Murphy about to start racing in Race 9 of the #LaserRadials this morning and 49ers Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in Race 7. 🇮🇪💪🇮🇪#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 @irishsailing pic.twitter.com/rGOdaWBa4R — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 30, 2021

49er Men Race 7/8/9 – Robert Dickson, Sean Waddilove

This Irish pair were looking to be having a great Olympics so far until yesterday’s second and sixth place finishes were disqualified for using a harness that was too heavy.

This dropped them in the rankings from seventh to 13th with an uphill battle to reach the medal race in a few days time.

The Irish pair lined up in slightly hotter conditions of 29 degrees in Kamakura.

In race seven they showed some of the form that saw them so highly ranked before as they fought for an eight place finish.

This was following by race eight that saw them drop all the way back to eighteenth while the Australian’s received a ‘U’ Flag disqualification.

This left a lot of pressure on their final go of the day in race nine. The pair bounced back to come home in ninth place. This now leave them with an overall ranking of 14th leaving it all to do in the last three races.

Ireland’s last day of sailing will take place tomorrow morning at 04:05 with the 49er team competing in race 10, 11 and 12. They will need to but everything into it to make the medal race.

