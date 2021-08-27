Paralympic Swimming: Ní Riain sets another personal best

It is clear to see that swimming is one of Team Ireland’s strongest events with the great performances by youngster Ní Riain and Ellen Keane’s gold

Ireland have made a very strong start to the Tokyo Paralympics with Keane earning a memorable gold medal this morning and teammate Nicole Turner reaching the finals in her only event so far.

But one of Ireland’s newest gems is their youngest athlete Róisín Ní Riain. The 16-year-old is at her debut Games and has reached two finals in her opening two races, setting new personal bests along the way.

Now it was time for the freestyle.

Róisín Ní Riain – Women’s 400m Freestyle (Heats)

This was one of Ní Riain’s longer events needing eight long lengths of the pool. She made a strong, demanding start as she remained with the leading group.

As the race progress and the lactic acid began to fill her muscles, the teenager showed no signs of slowing and powered her way to the finish line.

She hit the wall in a time of 4:45.14, setting yet another personal best for herself. This result will be good enough for her to qualify for the women’s final later today.

The final race will take place at 11:43 Irish time this morning and all Irish fans should tune in to see Ireland’s future Paralympic great in action.

