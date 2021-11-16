Paul Redmond confirms retirement from mixed-martial-arts

7 total views, 7 views today

Paul ‘Redser’ Redmond has confirmed his retirement from mixed-martial-arts on his social media channels after a professional career spanning a decade.

Redmond ends his career with a 15-8 record spread across multiple organisations including the UFC and Bellator.

He is one of a long list of Irish Cage Warriors veterans, fighting eight times on the organisation’s cards.

The 35-year-old once fought for the vacant BAMMA Lightweight Championship, suffering a majority decision defeat to Norman Parke.

The Irish MMA fighter was part of the national surge in the sport in the early-to-mid-2010s, spearheaded by former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

His most recent fight came at Bellator 240 in February 2020 against Georgi Karakanyan – Redmond lost the fight via guillotine choke in round two.

Redser’s statement on his decision to put the gloves down is as follows: “I was just gonna fade off into the background and not mention it but alot of people keep asking me “when am I out again next” & I always say ah soon etc. Etc.

“But the truth is your probably not going to see me do my thing in an mma cage again.

“I’ve thought long and hard about this, talked to the big lad @coach_andyryan_ my family etc. & I think now is a good a time as ever to step away from MMA.

“25 pro fights, a full amateur career, but the injuries are starting to mount up every fight camp and I haven’t made the last 2 fights because of them.

Along with other stuff I have going on in my life with work etc. The time to put into fight camps the way I used to and fight the way I do isn’t there.

“Also losing the love of it and financially it not making sense there’s nothing I have left to give the sport.

“If it wasn’t for the big lad @coach_andyryan_ I’d still be kicking rocks the man pushed me to heights I never knew existed & I’ll be forever grateful.

“I never made the biggest impact in mma but I never said no to ANYONE & always fought whoever they put in front of me on a day, week, months notice….think anyone who came to see me fight knew what they were getting and enjoyed it, to all my teammates, training partners, & friends I’ve met throughout the years you’ve made the last 13 years unforgettable so thanks for the memories.

“Redser ✌🏼”

