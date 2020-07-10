Co Clare rider David Blake won the $10,000 Power & Speed Stake at Tryon, North Carolina, USA, while Irish Dressage rider Anna Merveldt was fourth in the CDI4* Grand Prix Special at Achleiten in Austria.

Blake, riding Don’t Touch Du Bois, dominated the second phase of the Power and Speed competition as the 11-year-old mare clocked 26.893 seconds to win ahead of Australian Rowan Willis with Wellington Grandorie, who finished in 27.419 seconds. American Daniel Geitner and Vesta De Lavardin were third in 28.404 seconds.

Anna Merveldt and the 11-year-old stallion Esporim, with a personal best score in Grand Prix Special of 71.426%, were fourth in the CDI4* Grand Prix Special at Achleiten, Austria, a competition won by Germany’s six-time Olympic Gold medallist, Isabel Werth, with DSP Quantaz on a score of 80.149%.

Irish competitors will be represented at international shows this weekend, across the USA and Europe.

In showjumping, Irish riders will be in action as St Tropez Grimaud (FRA), Opglabbeek (BEL), Vilamoura (POR), Royan (FRA), Traverse City Michigan (USA), Bonheiden (BEL), Ste Cecile (FRA), Tryon North Carolina (USA) and San Giovanni In Marignano (ITA).

Ireland will also be represented in dressage at Grote-Brogel (BEL), in endurance at Ehrhardt South Carolina (USA) and in driving at Buehl (GER).

