Daniel Coyle and Legacy win $137,000 Kentucky Grand Prix

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Daniel Coyle and Legacy won the $137,000 Kentucky Grand Prix at the weekend.

The Derry native maintained his winning run at Kentucky Spring Horse Show in the three-star class where only two combinations jumped double clear.

Coyle and the 11-year-old mare Legacy came into the competition on the back of a win in Thursday’s $37,000 1.45m Spring Classic. A clear jump-off round in 37.65 seconds was  enough for Coyle to take the win. The only other double clear, Columbia’s Camilo Rueda aboard Indus Van Het Keysereyck, were second in 39.75 seconds.

Speaking after his win, the Irish rider said:

“There were 10 in the jump off which usually means it will be really fast. There were some really good horse-and-rider combinations. She [Legacy] is fast in her own way. I think the double combination caught a lot of people off guard. That mare has come far. We have changed our strategy over the past month. She has always been a special horse and we have a great team behind her.”

Corkman Shane Sweetnam was also among the prizes, coming sixth with Karlin Van’t Vennehof. Limerick’s Paul O’Shea and Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu were seventh.

 

