SQUID App, a leading media-tech company, has been chosen to be Sports news provider for Huawei smartphones in all countries in Europe.

SQUID will be content partner for the newsfeed in Huawei Browser and Huawei Assistant. The Huawei Assistant can be reached when swiping to the right (Minus 1 Screen). Users of Huawei Browser and Huawei Assistant will be served a recommended feed with news from several different news topics and a diversity of publishers. Huawei Browser is already now available for download from Huawei AppGallery. Huawei Assistant will be launched on new Huawei models, but is available now for you to test here.

“We are very excited that Huawei has chosen us as a partner to provide their smartphone users with the most interesting news content. Our goal is to inspire users to read more quality journalism and at the same time help publishers gain more traffic and revenues” , says Johan Othelius, CEO & Founder of SQUID App.

SQUID App provides Huawei smartphone users with news and content in 29 different languages across 43 countries in Europe. SQUID App’s goal is to give users easy access to interesting and relevant news from trustworthy sources.