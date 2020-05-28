Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Another remarkable story we have to just give credit to. Steven Goggins also known as Stevo is currently raising funds for the Irish Wheelchair Associations and is now approaching his 45,000 euro target. The link to the fundraising page can be found below.

Incidentally, Steven, suffered a spinal injury in 2005 which left him using a wheelchair and crutches for life. Steven though has come out to do an amazing gesture. He has decided to cycle 5k on a real bicycle to raise the funds. As we all know the Irish Wheelchair Association and all of it’s frontline workers are doing incredible work at the moment and always have done in fact. Their assisted living workers are currently going to peoples homes, the most vulnerable in society to assist them with their daily activities, chores and personal hygiene care. The community outreach team of the Irish Wheelchair Association are also providing support for those alone due to the current restrictions in place.

They are also delivering care packages to those who need them most, setting up Skype accounts to keep those in touch with family and friends, while also setting up virtual tea parties and online dancing lessons. Steven has decided to raise money to help the Irish Wheelchair Association which needs 2 million euro every year to keep such services running. Without this funding, frontline workers wouldn’t be able to help the elderly during this time. The Covid 19 pandemic has put a halt to various fundraising event for the Association. In addition all of the charity shops the organisation runs are shut.

Steven deserves massive recognition for doing this and we just hope you can all donate as much as you can to such a worthy cause.