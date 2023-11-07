In a groundbreaking move that has the NFL community buzzing with excitement, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make history by potentially playing an NFL game in Ireland in 2025.

This significant development comes on the heels of the NFL’s decision to grant the Steelers the rights to expand their brand and activities in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland as part of the Global Markets Program.

It looks like the Chicago Bears will play in Spain in 2024, so the door could be open for the Steelers in 2025. Paris is also rumoured to be getting a game in the next three years.

The Steelers, as a marquee franchise in the NFL, have been given the green light to host exclusive events and activities throughout Ireland, including fan engagement and youth football initiatives. The Global Markets Program license they’ve been awarded also allows them to establish corporate sponsorships, boost merchandise sales, and forge marketing relationships in the region. This move is not only a testament to the growing global appeal of American football but also highlights the NFL’s commitment to reaching new horizons.

26 years on, @KSlash10 returns to Ireland… and it's safe to say we are honoured to *officially* welcome him back 🙌🏈​​

​​#HEREWEGO #STEELERSIRELAND pic.twitter.com/YaiA6cWY5l — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) May 25, 2023

Daniel Rooney, the team’s director of business development and strategy, emphasized the Steelers’ long-term aspirations, stating, “Our aspirations long term are to play a game in Ireland.” This statement has sent fans and enthusiasts into a frenzy of anticipation, imagining the iconic black and gold colors of the Steelers gracing Irish soil for an NFL showdown.

To date, Ireland has never had the privilege of hosting a regular-season NFL game. The closest glimpse of NFL action on Irish turf came back in 1997 when the Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the Chicago Bears in a preseason matchup at Dublin’s Croke Park. The Steelers emerged victorious with a 30-17 win, leaving a lasting impression on the Irish audience. Now, nearly three decades later, the prospect of an official NFL game is on the horizon, carrying the potential to reshape the Irish sports landscape.

The idea of an NFL game in Ireland presents numerous exciting opportunities and challenges. For the Steelers, it’s a chance to expand their global presence, engage with fans in Ireland, and create an unforgettable experience for those who have only dreamt of watching their favorite teams on home soil. The game could also serve as a platform for American football’s growth in the country, sparking a surge in youth interest and potentially paving the way for more international talent to enter the NFL.

On The potential game in Ireland is expected to draw not only local NFL enthusiasts but also fans from across Europe and beyond, as American football’s popularity continues to soar globally. It could become a marquee event, showcasing the allure of Ireland as a sports tourism destination.

While the details of this historic event are still being ironed out, the prospect of the Pittsburgh Steelers playing an NFL game in Ireland in 2025 is undeniably exciting. It symbolizes the NFL’s commitment to expanding its reach and connecting with fans worldwide, and it marks a new chapter in the ever-evolving story of American football’s journey beyond American borders.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com