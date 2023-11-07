Video Replay & Result – Vauban beaten too far out in Melbourne Cup

Video Replay – Vauban who went off clear favorite for the Melbourne Cup finished 14th.
Vaubans trainer Willie Mullins said “he was a little disappointing, he was beaten too far out”
"Vauban was a little disappointing, he was beaten too far out for my liking."
Without A Fight, the victor of the Caulfield Cup, achieved an impressive double during the spring carnival by clinching the prestigious Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington. Trained by Anthony and Sam Freedman, this six-year-old horse exhibited a remarkable burst of speed to take the lead as they entered the final furlong, securing a comfortable victory.
Although the highly favored Vauban showed promise as they entered the home stretch, the horse ultimately faded and finished in 14th place. Meanwhile, Absurde, another stablemate, led the field for a considerable part of the race but settled for seventh place.
Jockey Mark Zahra celebrated his second consecutive Melbourne Cup triumph, proving the wisdom of his choice to ride Without A Fight this year, rather than the previous year’s winner, Gold Trip.
Zahra said on Network Ten: “He relaxed well on the rail and I was confident in his ability as he has a good turn of foot.
“When I came off the rail, he quickened well, and while I hit the front early, I felt there was nothing going to come from behind me.
“I can’t believe I’ve won the race again but winning one helps you a lot. You have so much more confidence after getting the first one under your belt.
“If I stuffed it up, I still had a Melbourne Cup win on my CV and you go out there with more belief, especially when riding a good horse.”
MELBOURNE CUP FINISHING ORDER 🏆
1 Without A Fight
2 Soulcombe
3 Sheraz
4 Ashrun
5 Daqiansweet Junior
6 Interpretation
7 Absurde
8 True Marvel
9 Vow And Declare
10 Military Mission
11 Okita Soushi
12 More Felons
13 Lastotchka
14 Vauban
15 Future History
16 Breakup
17 Gold Trip
18 Virtuous Circle
19 Serpentine
20 Kalapour
21 Alenquer
22 Magical Lagoon
23 Right You Are