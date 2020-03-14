SportsNewsIreland Brings You The Toyota AFL Fixtures Results & Previews 2020

The first Match Kicks off On Thursday, March 19th 2020

UPDATE : Victorian clubs are considering pulling their involvement in the 2020 VFL competition

In other updates on Saturday from AFL:

“- The AFL was prepared to cram up to six rounds of football into four weeks beyond round one, as a potential measure to stockpile some of the required 198 premiership games before the near-inevitability of the competition being shutdown indefinitely when the Coronavirus outbreaks peaks in Australia;

– There are mixed views among the AFL and its clubs as to what will happen if a player is diagnosed with coronavirus – some clubs believe the competition should be shut down immediately, others have the view that removing that player from the club and closely monitoring all others would allow for competition to continue;”

More Updates as they come:

(T) Twilight match (N) Night match

Thursday, March 19

Richmond vs. Carlton (Melbourne Cricket Ground) (N)

Friday, March 20

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Saturday, March 21

Essendon vs. Fremantle (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Adelaide Crows vs. Sydney Swans (Adelaide Oval) (T)

GWS GIANTS vs. Geelong Cats (GIANTS Stadium, Sydney; ) (N)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Port Adelaide (Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast) (N)

Sunday, March 22

North Melbourne vs. St Kilda (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne)

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane Lions (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne (Optus Stadium, Perth) (T)

ROUND 2

Thursday, March 26

Collingwood vs. Richmond (Melbourne Cricket Ground) (N)

Friday, March 27

Sydney Swans vs. Essendon (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney) (N)

Saturday, March 28

Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (T)

Brisbane Lions vs. North Melbourne (The Gabba, Brisbane;) (N)

Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide Crows (Adelaide Oval) (N)

Sunday, March 29

Geelong Cats vs. Gold Coast SUNS (GMHBA Stadium, Geelong;)

St Kilda vs. West Coast Eagles (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Fremantle vs. Hawthorn (Optus Stadium, Perth) (T)

ROUND 3

Thursday, April 2

Carlton vs. Essendon (Melbourne Cricket Ground) (N)

Friday, April 3

GWS GIANTS vs. Western Bulldogs (UNSW) (N)

Saturday, April 4

Hawthorn vs. Collingwood (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Adelaide Crows vs. Brisbane Lions (Adelaide Oval) (T)

North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

West Coast Eagles vs. Geelong Cats (Optus Stadium, Perth) (N)

Sunday, April 5

Melbourne vs. Fremantle (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

St Kilda vs. Richmond (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Sydney Swans (Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast) (T)

ROUND 4

Thursday, April 9

Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood (The Gabba, Brisbane;) (N)

Friday, April 10

North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (T)

Port Adelaide vs. West Coast Eagles (Adelaide Oval) (N)

Saturday, April 11

Richmond vs. Adelaide Crows (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Fremantle vs. Gold Coast SUNS (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Essendon vs. GWS GIANTS (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Sunday, April 12

Sydney Swans vs. Carlton (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

St Kilda vs. Melbourne (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (T)

Monday, April 13

Geelong Cats vs. Hawthorn (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

ROUND 5

Thursday, April 16

Adelaide Crows vs. Essendon (Adelaide Oval) (N)

Friday, April 17

West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond (Optus Stadium, Perth) (N)

Saturday, April 18

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Melbourne (Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast)

Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Lions (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Sydney Swans vs. GWS GIANTS (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney) (N)

Sunday, April 19

North Melbourne vs. Fremantle (Blundstone Arena, Hobart)

Hawthorn vs. Carlton (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;

Geelong Cats vs. St Kilda (GMHBA Stadium, Geelong;) (T)

ROUND 6

Friday, April 24

Melbourne vs. Richmond (Melbourne Cricket Ground) (N)

Saturday, April 25

Hawthorn vs. West Coast Eagles (UTAS)

Collingwood vs. Essendon (Melbourne Cricket Ground) (T)

Brisbane Lions vs. Sydney Swans (The Gabba, Brisbane;) (N)

Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs (Adelaide Oval) (N)

Sunday, April 26

GWS GIANTS vs. Gold Coast SUNS (UNSW)

Carlton vs. North Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

St Kilda vs. Adelaide Crows (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (T)

Fremantle vs. Geelong Cats (Optus Stadium, Perth) (N)

ROUND 7

Friday, May 1

Collingwood vs. St Kilda (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Saturday, May 2

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Adelaide Crows (Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast)

Richmond vs. GWS GIANTS (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton (Adelaide Oval) (T)

Geelong Cats vs. Brisbane Lions (GMHBA Stadium, Geelong;) (N)

Western Bulldogs vs. Haw(The Gabba, Brisbane);

Sydney Swans vs. North Melbourne (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

Essendon vs. Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle (Optus Stadium, Perth) (T)

ROUND 8

Friday, May 8

Brisbane Lions vs. Richmond (The Gabba, Brisbane;) (N)

Saturday, May 9

Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle (Adelaide Oval)

Western Bulldogs vs. Gold Coast SUNS (Mars Stadium, Ballarat;)

Geelong Cats vs. Essendon (Melbourne Cricket Ground) (T)

West Coast Eagles vs. Sydney Swans (Optus Stadium, Perth) (T)

GWS GIANTS vs. Collingwood (GIANTS Stadium, Sydney; ) (N)

St Kilda vs. Carlton (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Sunday, May 10

Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

North Melbourne vs. Hawthorn (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (T)

ROUND 9

Friday, May 15

Richmond vs. Geelong Cats (Melbourne Cricket Ground) (N)

Saturday, May 16

North Melbourne vs. Essendon (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. West Coast Eagles (Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast)

GWS GIANTS vs. St Kilda (GIANTS Stadium, Sydney; ) (T)

Hawthorn vs. Sydney Swans (Melbourne Cricket Ground) (N)

Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane Lions (Adelaide Oval) (N)

Sunday, May 17

Carlton vs. Collingwood (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Melbourne vs. Adelaide Crows (TP)

Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs (Optus Stadium, Perth) (T)

ROUND 10

Friday, May 22

Sydney Swans vs. Geelong Cats (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney) (N)

Saturday, May 23

St Kilda vs. Fremantle (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide (UTAS)

Adelaide Crows vs. Carlton (Adelade Oval) (T)

Essendon vs. Richmond (Melbourne Cricket Ground) (N)

Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast SUNS (The Gabba, Brisbane;) (N)

Sunday, May 24

Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Collingwood vs. North Melbourne (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

West Coast Eagles vs. GWS GIANTS (Optus Stadium, Perth) (T)

ROUND 11

Friday, May 29

Hawthorn vs. Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground) (N)

Saturday, May 30

Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne (GMHBA Stadium, Geelong;)

Richmond vs. Sydney Swans (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

GWS GIANTS vs. Adelaide Crows (GIANTS Stadium, Sydney; ) (T)

Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Fremantle vs. Brisbane Lions (Optus Stadium, Perth) (N)

Sunday, May 31

Essendon vs. Gold Coast SUNS (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Collingwood vs. West Coast Eagles (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Byes: St Kilda, Port Adelaide

ROUND 12

Friday, June 5

Adelaide Crows vs. Western Bulldogs (Adelaide Oval)(N)

Saturday, June 6

Sydney Swans vs. Fremantle (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Hawthorn (Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast) (T)

Carlton vs. GWS GIANTS (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Sunday, June 7

Richmond vs. North Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (T)

Monday, June 8

Melbourne vs. Collingwood (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Byes: Brisbane Lions, Essendon,

Geelong Cats, West Coast Eagles

ROUND 13

Thursday, June 11

West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon (Optus Stadium, Perth) (N)

Friday, June 12

Hawthorn vs. Geelong Cats (Melbourne Cricket Ground) (N)

Saturday, June 13

North Melbourne vs. Brisbane Lions (Blundstone Arena, Hobart)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. St Kilda (TIO Stadium, Darwin) (T)

Western Bulldogs vs. GWS GIANTS (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Sunday, June 14

Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide (Adelaide Oval)

Byes: Carlton, Collingwood, Fremantle,

Melbourne, Richmond, Sydney Swans

ROUND 14

Thursday, June 18

Sydney Swans vs. Collingwood (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney) (N)

Friday, June 19

Brisbane Lions vs. Melbourne (The Gabba, Brisbane;) (N)

Saturday, June 20

Essendon vs. St Kilda (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Fremantle vs. Carlton (Optus Stadium, Perth) (T)

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong Cats (Adelaide Oval) (N)

Sunday, June 21

Richmond vs. West Coast Eagles (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Byes: Adelaide Crows, Gold Coast SUNS,

GWS GIANTS, Hawthorn, North Melbourne,

Western Bulldogs

ROUND 15

Thursday, June 25

Brisbane Lions vs. Hawthorn (The Gabba, Brisbane;) (N)

Friday, June 26

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Saturday, June 27

Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Carlton vs. Geelong Cats (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (T)

GWS GIANTS vs. Richmond (GIANTS Stadium, Sydney; ) (N)

West Coast Eagles vs. North Melbourne (Optus Stadium, Perth) (N)

Sunday, June 28

Collingwood vs. Adelaide Crows (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

St Kilda vs. Sydney Swans (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle (Adelaide Oval)(T)

ROUND 16

Thursday, July 2

Essendon vs. Hawthorn (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Friday, July 3

Geelong Cats vs. West Coast Eagles (GMHBA Stadium, Geelong;) (N)

Saturday, July 4

Collingwood vs. Brisbane Lions (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Richmond vs. Port Adelaide (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (T)

Sydney Swans vs. Western Bulldogs (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney) (N)

Adelaide Crows vs. St Kilda (Adelaide Oval) (N)

Sunday, July 5

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Carlton (Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast)

North Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Fremantle vs. Melbourne (Optus Stadium, Perth) (T)

ROUND 17

Friday, July 10

Richmond vs. Collingwood (Melbourne Cricket Ground) (N)

Saturday, July 11

Melbourne vs. St Kilda (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne (UTAS)

GWS GIANTS vs. Essendon (GIANTS Stadium, Sydney; ) (T)

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats (The Gabba, Brisbane;) (N)

Sunday, July 12

Port Adelaide vs. Gold Coast SUNS (Adelaide Oval)

Carlton vs. Sydney Swans (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

West Coast Eagles vs. Adelaide Crows (Optus Stadium, Perth) (T)

ROUND 18

Friday, July 17

Collingwood vs. Geelong Cats (Melbourne Cricket Ground) (N)

Saturday, July 18

Hawthorn vs. GWS GIANTS (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Richmond (Metricon Stadium, Gold CoastMS)

Sydney Swans vs. Port Adelaide (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney) (T)

St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Fremantle vs. West Coast Eagles (Optus Stadium, Perth) (N)

Sunday, July 19

Essendon vs. North Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Carlton vs. Brisbane Lions (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Adelaide Crows vs. Melbourne (Adelaide Oval) (T)

ROUND 19

Friday, July 24

Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn (Adelaide Oval) (N)

Saturday, July 25

Carlton vs. West Coast Eagles (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS (Blundstone Arena, Hobart)

Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne (GMHBA Stadium, Geelong;)(T)

GWS GIANTS vs. Sydney Swans (GIANTS Stadium, Sydney; ) (T)

Essendon vs. Adelaide Crows (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Sunday, July 26

Richmond vs. Western Bulldogs (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Brisbane Lions vs. St Kilda (The Gabba, Brisbane;)

Fremantle vs. Collingwood (Optus Stadium, Perth) (T)

ROUND 20

Friday, July 31

Adelaide Crows vs. Richmond (Adelaide Oval) (N)

Saturday, August 1

Essendon vs. Collingwood (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

GWS GIANTS vs. Brisbane Lions (UNSW)

Geelong Cats vs. Western Bulldogs (GMHBA) (T)

St Kilda vs. Hawthorn (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

West Coast Eagles vs. Port Adelaide (Optus Stadium, Perth) (N)

Sunday, August 2

North Melbourne vs. Carlton (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Melbourne vs. Sydney Swans (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Fremantle (Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast) (T)

ROUND 21

Friday, August 7

Geelong Cats vs. GWS GIANTS (GMHBA Stadium, Geelong;) (N)

Saturday, August 8

Collingwood vs. Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Brisbane Lions vs. West Coast Eagles (The Gabba, Brisbane;)

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide Crows (UTAS) (T)

Sydney Swans vs. Gold Coast SUNS (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney) (N)

Fremantle vs. St Kilda (Optus Stadium, Perth) (N)

Sunday, August 9

Carlton vs. Richmond (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Port Adelaide vs. Essendon (Adelaide Oval) (T)#

ROUND 22

Friday, August 14

West Coast Eagles vs. Collingwood (Optus Stadium, Perth) (N)

Saturday, August 15

Western Bulldogs vs. Port Adelaide (Mars Stadium, Ballarat;)

Melbourne vs. Carlton (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

GWS GIANTS vs. Fremantle (GIANTS Stadium, Sydney; ) (T)

Essendon vs. Sydney Swans (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;) (N)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Brisbane Lions (Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast) (N)

Sunday, August 16

St Kilda vs. Geelong Cats (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Richmond vs. Hawthorn (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Adelaide Crows vs. North Melbourne (Adelaide Oval) (T)

ROUND 23

Friday, August 21 –

Sunday, August 23

Port Adelaide vs. GWS GIANTS (Adelaide, Oval)

North Melbourne vs. Melbourne (Blundstone Arena, Hobart)

Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows (GMHBA Stadium, Geelong;

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Carlton vs. St Kilda (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne;)

Collingwood vs. Gold Coast SUNS (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Fremantle vs. Richmond (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

Brisbane Lions vs. Essendon (The Gabba, Brisbane;)

2020 TOYOTA AFL

FINALS SERIES

August 28-August 30

Celebration of Football Weekend

September 3-6

Week One – Qualifying & Elimination Finals (4)

September 11 & 12

Week Two – Semi-Finals (2)

September 18 & 19

Week Three – Preliminary Finals (2)

September 26

Week Four – Toyota AFL Grand Final

2020 TOYOTA AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON

Adelaide Oval

Other AFL News

IrishRugbyNews