Tuesday 6th August Olympic Schedule – Kelli Harrington fight time

**9:00am**
– 🤽♂️ Diving, 3m Springboard preliminary, Jake Passmore
– 🏇 Equestrian, Show jumping, Individual Final, Shane Sweetnam
– 🏇 Equestrian, Show jumping, Individual Final, Daniel Coyle
**9:05am**
– 🏃♀️ Athletics, Women’s 1500m, Round 1, Ciara Mageean
– 🏃♀️ Athletics, Women’s 1500m, Round 1, Sarah Healy
– 🏃♀️ Athletics, Women’s 1500m, Round 1, Sophie O’Sullivan
**10:20am**
– 🏃♀️ Athletics, Women’s 400m, Repechage, Sophie Becker
– 🏃♀️ Athletics, Women’s 400m, Repechage, Sharlene Mawdsley
**2:43pm**
– ⛵️ Sailing, Men’s Dinghy, Finn Lynch – Medal Race
**4:20pm**
– 🚴♀️ Track Cycling, Women’s Team Pursuit, Qualifying
**10:06pm**
– 🥊 Boxing, Women’s Lightweight (60kg) FINAL, Kellie Harrington V Wenlu Yang (CHN)