Tuesday 6th August Olympic Schedule – Kelli Harrington fight time

By JoeNa Connacht
**9:00am**
– 🤽‍♂️ Diving, 3m Springboard preliminary, Jake Passmore
– 🏇 Equestrian, Show jumping, Individual Final, Shane Sweetnam
– 🏇 Equestrian, Show jumping, Individual Final, Daniel Coyle

**9:05am**
– 🏃‍♀️ Athletics, Women’s 1500m, Round 1, Ciara Mageean
– 🏃‍♀️ Athletics, Women’s 1500m, Round 1, Sarah Healy
– 🏃‍♀️ Athletics, Women’s 1500m, Round 1, Sophie O’Sullivan

**10:20am**
– 🏃‍♀️ Athletics, Women’s 400m, Repechage, Sophie Becker
– 🏃‍♀️ Athletics, Women’s 400m, Repechage, Sharlene Mawdsley

**2:43pm**
– ⛵️ Sailing, Men’s Dinghy, Finn Lynch – Medal Race

**4:20pm**
– 🚴‍♀️ Track Cycling, Women’s Team Pursuit, Qualifying

**10:06pm**
– 🥊 Boxing, Women’s Lightweight (60kg) FINAL, Kellie Harrington V Wenlu Yang (CHN)

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

