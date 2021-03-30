UK cyclists inspiring the next generation

During the pandemic, the cycling industry experienced a boom in sales as more people wanted to exercise outdoors. As gyms and leisure centres closed, cycling and running became the go-to forms of exercise for many people. The Government even allowed bike shops to continue trading in the second lockdown to keep up with the mass sales. Independent bike shops had to order their bikes in advance to keep with the upsurge in cycling in 2020.

Many people are looking for affordable bikes around the £150 to £600 mark, which are made of steel or alloy. As the summer approaches, consider booking a cycling holiday in the UK to get the most out of your new bike. If your family needs a little motivation to cycle again, here are the best cyclists of our time.

Geraint Thomas

Geraint Thomas is helping to inspire a new generation of cyclists. His triumph in the Tour de France was a memorable moment in British cycling history. Geraint was the first Welshman and third Brit to win the Tour de France. There were no British winners of the first 259 Grant Tours, but the British won the last five races.

Laura Kenny

At the young age of 20, Laura Kenny achieved gold medal status alongside her team. The Great Britain team won 12 medals, eight of them gold, in various cycling events. Kenny now has four Olympic gold medals and has been named one of the UK’s greatest track riders.

Chris Hoy

Sir Chris Hoy MBE is one of the most successful Olympic athletes of all time. He has a whopping six gold models and one silver in his collection. He is also an award-winning author, inspirational speaker and founder of HOY bikes. His bike collection is well-designed, affordable and of high quality.

Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish has been turning heads since the start of his cycling career. He is known for his aggressive and impressive sprinting ability. He is a fan-favourite and always an exciting one to watch at the end of a race. Unfortunately, he has recently been impacted by illness.

Beryl Burton

It’s important also to acknowledge the successful cyclists before our time. Beryl Burton won more than 90 domestic championships, seven world titles and set various national records. She is known for setting a 12-hour time trial record over fifty years ago – that surpassed the men’s record for two years and was only beaten by a female rider in 2017.

Eddy Merckx

Eddy Merckx is known as the greatest cyclist of all time. He had 11 Grand Tour wins, conquered all five monuments and three world championships. He is one of the most inspirational cyclists to date.

