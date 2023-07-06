World Matchplay Darts 2023 Preview: Schedule, Draw, and Results

The 2023 Betfred World Matchplay Dartd. promises an exhilarating lineup of top-tier darts action.

With renowned players such as Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, and Gary Anderson taking center stage, this summer tournament held at Blackpool’s iconic Winter Gardens is set to captivate fans worldwide. In this article, we provide a comprehensive preview of the event, including the schedule of play, draw bracket, and anticipated results.

Opening Night Showcases Price, Cross, and Anderson:

On Saturday, July 15, the tournament kicks off with a star-studded opening night. Last year’s runner-up, Gerwyn Price, will face Stephen Bunting, while former champions Rob Cross and Gary Anderson will engage in thrilling battles against Daryl Gurney and Dave Chisnall, respectively.

Exciting Matches on Saturday Night:

The electrifying opening Saturday night in Blackpool commences with an intriguing clash between Joe Cullen, the 2022 Masters champion and 2018 quarter-finalist, and Belgian debutant Mike De Decker. This encounter promises an action-packed start to the tournament.

Sunday’s Afternoon Session Highlights:

Sunday’s afternoon session boasts an enticing lineup, headlined by the 2007 champion James Wade, who will take on Premier League star Chris Dobey. Additionally, World Youth Champion Josh Rock makes his debut against Damon Heta, adding to the excitement of the tournament.

Sunday’s Evening Session Features Defending Champion:

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen commences his title defense against Brendan Dolan in Sunday’s evening session. World Champion Michael Smith, the top seed as world number one, will also grace the stage, facing Steve Beaton in what promises to be an enthralling match.

First Round Concludes on Monday:

Monday’s action brings the first round to a close as 2021 champion Peter Wright takes on Andrew Gilding. Adding to the spectacle, Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld makes his much-anticipated return to Blackpool after five years, facing Ryan Searle

Second Round, Quarter-Finals, and Semi-Finals:

The second round unfolds across Tuesday and Wednesday, with the quarter-finals taking place on Thursday and Friday. Fans can mark Saturday, July 22, on their calendars for the semi-finals, which will determine the finalists set to compete for the prestigious Phil Taylor Trophy on Sunday, July 23.

Betfred Women’s World Matchplay:

Alongside the main event, the Winter Gardens will host the Betfred Women’s World Matchplay on Sunday, July 23. Eight talented players will compete in a thrilling afternoon session, vying for the ultimate prize in women’s darts.

Where to Get Tickets and Watch the Matches:

Tickets for the Betfred World Matchplay are available through SeeTickets.com, ensuring fans can secure their seats to witness this exciting event. The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK & Ireland, as well as through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay. PDCTV will provide coverage for subscribers outside of the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Conclusion:

The 2023 Betfred World Matchplay promises to be an enthralling darts extravaganza. With a star-studded lineup, including Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, and Gary Anderson, fans can expect a sensational display of skill and intensity. Don’t miss out on the action—grab your tickets, tune in, and witness the drama unfold at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

2023 Betfred World Matchplay

Schedule of Play

Saturday July 15 (1900 BST)

4x First Round

Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker

Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting

Dave Chisnall v Gary Anderson

Sunday July 16

Afternoon Session (1300 BST)

4x First Round

Danny Noppert v Martin Schindler

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kim Huybrechts

Damon Heta v Josh Rock

James Wade v Chris Dobey

Evening Session (1930 BST)

4x First Round

Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski

Luke Humphries v Jose de Sousa

Michael van Gerwen v Brendan Dolan

Michael Smith v Steve Beaton

Monday July 17 (1900 BST)

4x First Round

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ross Smith

Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens

Tuesday July 18 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round – Order of Matches TBC

M Smith/Beaton v Wade/Dobey

Noppert/Schindler v Aspinall/Ratajski

Price/Bunting v Cullen/De Decker

Cross/Gurney v Chisnall/Anderson

Wednesday July 19 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round – Order of Matches TBC

Wright/Gilding v Searle/Van Barneveld

Clayton/Clemens v Van den Bergh/R Smith

Van Gerwen/Dolan v Heta/Rock

Humphries/De Sousa v Van Duijvenbode/Huybrechts

Thursday July 20 (2000 BST)

2x Quarter-Finals

Friday July 21 (2000 BST)

2x Quarter-Finals

Saturday July 22 (2000 BST)

Semi-Finals

Sunday July 23

Afternoon Session (1300 BST)

Betfred Women’s World Matchplay

Quarter-Finals

Beau Greaves v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Robyn Byrne v Rhian O’Sullivan

Mikuru Suzuki v Aileen de Graaf

Fallon Sherrock v Lisa Ashton

Semi-Finals

Greaves/Van Leuven v Byrne/O’Sullivan

Suzuki/De Graaf v Sherrock/Ashton

Final

v

Evening Session (2000 BST)

Betfred World Matchplay

Final

Schedule subject to change. Schedule for second round onwards will be confirmed at PDC website and via @OfficialPDC social media channels.

Draw Bracket

(1) Michael Smith v Steve Beaton

(16) James Wade v Chris Dobey

(8) Danny Noppert v Martin Schindler

(9) Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski

(4) Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting

(13) Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker

(5) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

(12) Dave Chisnall v Gary Anderson

(2) Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding

(15) Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld

(7) Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens

(10) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ross Smith

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Brendan Dolan

(14) Damon Heta v Josh Rock

(6) Luke Humphries v Jose de Sousa

(11) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kim Huybrechts

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com