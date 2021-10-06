Zimbabwe v Ireland 2nd ODI – Preview, Teams, Match Info

6 total views, 6 views today

Ireland will play Zimbabwe in the second one-day international of a four-game series on Thursday, October 7.

Ed Joyce’s side will look to get their first win of the series after Zimbabwe emerged victorious from the first test, winning by four wickets.

Zimbabwean captain Mary-Anne Musonda scored 103 runs for her side to help them chase down Ireland’s target of 253, becoming the first woman from the country to score a century for her national team.

The captain formed healthy partnerships throughout the 50 overs and her teammates contributed positively to the chase, with Precious Marange and Josephine Nkomo posting 27 and 25 runs each during their spells at-bat.

This came after two early wickets had spelled danger for the Zimbabweans, as the Irish held them to 25/2 after just 5.2 overs.

Ireland failed to get going until it was too late when they were at-bat in the morning, racking up a rate of just 3.5 runs per over after 28 overs.

The Irish opening partnership of Leah Paul and Gaby Lewis lasted longer than the Zimbabwean’s starting duo but were much less successful as they only managed 28 runs in 8.2 overs before Paul walked.

Lewis only managed 24 runs off 51 balls before she received her marching orders when Marange removed her, having separated the opening partnership earlier.

Laura Delany was the standout for Ireland on a slow day – the captain racked up 86 in a strong push to reach 253 but she became the side’s sixth wicket in the 46th over.

Ireland added 33 more runs after Delaney’s exit to finish on 253 after 50 overs, having given up eight wickets in the process.

Ireland failed to bowl out the hosts who reached their target in the middle of the 43rd over with four wickets to spare.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Ashley Day, Chiedza Dhururu, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Pellagia Mujaji, Modester Mupachikwa, Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma.

Ireland: Laura Delany (C), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Sophie McMahon, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell

Match Info

The match will get underway at 7:30 am GMT and will be played Harare Sports Club in the Zimbabwean capital of the same name. Zimbabwe Cricket is expected to show the game live on YouTube.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com