Wexford trainer Aidan O’Brien will run three horses in the King George on Saturday at Ascot. Enable will be the stand out horses on show as she bids for a a 3rd King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes.

Enable has a chance to create history this Saturday having become the only third dual King George after Dahlia who won in 1973 and 1974 and Swain in 1977 and 1978. She beat Crystal Ocean 12 months ago in a super race but now can make history if she wins here. The John Gosden trained horse will be ridden by no other than Frankie Dettori. Fanny Logan, Enable’s stable mate will not run here which left the door open for Aidan O’Brien to run three in the race. O’Brien with Gosden are looking to win the race for the 5th time.

O’Brien had entered 6 into the race out of the 8 runners. But he has since halved that down to three. There will now be only 4 runners in the race that is scheduled to get underway at 3.35pm on Saturday. Japan looks to be the stables first string and is the selection of Ryan Moore, with Anthony Vam Dyck partnering Oisin Murphy and Sovereign the mount of William Buick.

Japan looks to be the strongest on paper in my eyes having won the King Edward VII Stakes, Grand Prix de Paris and Juddmonte International. However Japan was rather disappointing on his first start of 2020 in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, but finished a head behind Enable when they last met.

The current odds has Enable priced at 8/13, Japan at 3/1, Anthony Van Dyck 12/1 and Sovereign 12/1.

