Discussions continue around integrity of Irish horseracing

The joint Committee on Agriculture, Food, and the Marine will hold the second of three separate hearings today at 15:30. They will continue to discuss horseracing in Ireland and alleged issues facing the sport
This Joint Committee will meet representatives from the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA), the Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) today.
The Committee took the opportunity to schedule these hearings following the debates around the integrity of the horseracing industry in Ireland.
The Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine will attend the third hearing on Tuesday, 20th July, at 09:30.
Speaking in advance of the meetings, Cathaoirleach, Jackie Cahill TD, said:
“The Committee continues its discussion with relevant individuals, bodies, and organizations in to discuss the policies and procedures in place and give them the time and place to debate the issues and highlight their own concerns.”
Horseracing in Ireland discussed by Agriculture Committee – the first in a series of meetings will commence at 9:30 am, Thursday, 8 July
Watch LIVE here https://t.co/gEDhEqm5L3
Press Release
— Houses of the Oireachtas (@OireachtasNews) July 7, 2021
The Committee meeting will be split into two sessions and will be broadcast from Committee Room 3 of Leinster House.
The first meeting will consist of representatives of the IRTA. The second session at 16:30 will have representatives from the HRI and IHRB will be speaking.
The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has 14 Members. Nine of them are from the Dáil and five from the Seanad.
Mr. Cahill added:
“The Committee welcomed the discussion about the industry in general and to raise broader policy concerns about horseracing in Ireland with Horse Racing Ireland and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board in our first hearing, and we look forward to continue this important conversation.”
The Committee webpage on the House of the Oireachtas website has more information on the discussion.
Pix Badile wins the first at Killarney Races!
So good to be back at @KillarneyRaces #TodayInIreland
Limited crowd. Masks all around. Smiles all around , as well. 😍#HorseRacing #Ireland pic.twitter.com/J60GD2evKT
— 🍀 Today in Ireland 🍀 (@todayInIreland) July 12, 2021