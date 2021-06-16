Fans return to the Royal Ascot

The Ascot racecourse has opened for 12,000 racing fans and punters for the event that started on Tuesday

Last year, the event was held behind closed doors with Queen Elizabeth II as a special guest due to Covid19 restrictions in England.

Now the country has begun reopening its doors and sporting venue, the Royal Ascot racing event will also have supporters.

The venue will host 12,000 spectators each day until Saturday as they watch the horse racing.

The gates are open at #RoyalAscot! pic.twitter.com/zmGe9VzRPS — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 15, 2021

Director of racing Nick Smith told AFP that they expected great losses from the event that would trouble future plans.

The racing venue can normally hold a comfortable attendance of 70,000 spectators. Also, the staff has been reduced from 6,000 to 1,800.

Many people are very happy that the event has partially reopened to bring back some of its passionate atmospheres.

The five-day event is one of the British government’s pilot schemes to test the return of spectators to events.

Battaash is back today at #RoyalAscot on Sky Sports Racing! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8A6gmQQk9G — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 15, 2021

Punters expect Rachel Blackmore to light up the track again as she rides Cape gentleman.

The Irish jockey was the first female rider to win the Grand National this year and will be commanding a five-year-old chestnut in the two-and-a-half-mile contest.

The Irish-bred horse Battaash is also a major star to look out for this week.

The seven-year-old is hoping to win to make it six-in-six for first-time out races. Along with his 100% record in 2020 and his trainers being happy with his preparations, he will be the one to watch.

With firm ground and good weather, this looks like it will be a fun week for racing fans.

