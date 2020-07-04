Here are some Investec Derby milestones over the past 50 years.

10 years ago – 2010

Workforce became the first colt to be beaten in the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York and go on to win the Investec Derby. The son of King’s Best sets a new course record of 2m 31.33s (which still stands) as he came home seven lengths clear. It was third Derby win for owner Prince Khalid Abdullah, a fifth for trainer Michael Stoute and a first for jockey Ryan Moore. Later in the season, Workforce would win Europe’s premier all-aged middle distance race, the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

20 years ago – 2000

Sinndar becomes the first Irish-trained Derby winner for 16 years as he gets the better of Sakhee by a length in a thrilling finish. It is a fourth Derby success for owner H H Aga Khan IV and a first for trainer John Oxx and jockey Johnny Murtagh. Sinndar is unbeaten for the rest of 2000, taking the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and Prix de l’Arc de Tromphe.

30 years ago – 1990

Prince Khalid Abdullah’s colours are carried to success for the first time as Quest For Fame comes out on top. It is also a first Derby victory for trainer Roger Charlton. Charlton began training in 1990, having taken over from Jeremy Tree. Charlton had saddled Prix du Jockey Club hero Sanglamore just three days’ earlier. It was a third and final Derby win for arguably Ireland’s greatest ever flat jockey, Pat Eddery.

40 years ago – 1980

Trainer Dick Hern and jockey Willie Carson won the 1979 Derby with Troy and followed up a year later in 1980 with Henbit. Henbit is a second Derby hero for owner Etti Plesch, making her the first woman to own two Epsom Derby winners. Plesch was previously successful with Psidium in 1961.

50 years ago – 1970

Nijinsky was the impressive winner for owner Charles Engelhard, trainer Vincent O’Brien (the third of his six Derby wins) and jockey Lester Piggott (the fifth of his record nine Derby victories). The son of Northern Dancer had previously won the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and became the 15th colt to win the English Triple Crown as he takes the St Leger at Doncaster in September. Nijinsky goes on to a highly successful career at stud, siring Derby winners Golden Fleece, Shahrastani and Lammtarra.