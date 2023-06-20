Leading Jockey, Trainer & Owner Standings at Royal Ascot

Awards for leading jockey, trainer and owner will once again be distributed at this year’s Royal Ascot.

Trainer, jockey and owner standings

For the latest standings, please follow the links.

Trainer –

LATEST LEADING TRAINER STANDINGS

updated after day 1 1st 2nd 3rd Aidan O’Brien IRE 2 1 Archie Watson 1 1 Willie Mullins IRE 1 1 Roger Varian 1 1 Kevin Ryan 1 Nicky Henderson 1 John & Thady Gosden 1 John Quinn 1 Andrew Balding 1 Richard Hughes 1 David Simcock 1 Adrian Murray IRE 1 Michael Appleby 1 Alan King 1 Joseph O’Brien IRE 1 George Baker 1

LATEST LEADING JOCKEY STANDINGS

updated after day 1 1st 2nd 3rd Ryan Moore 3 1 Hollie Doyle 1 1 Neil Callan 1 William Buick 1 Jack Mitchell 1 Frankie Dettori 3 Jason Hart 1 Billy Loughnane 1 Rossa Ryan 2 Jamie Spencer 1 Kevin Stott 1 David Egan 1 Oisin Murphy 1 Pat Cosgrave 1

LATEST LEADING OWNER STANDINGS

updated after day 1 1st 2nd 3rd Coolmore Partners 2 1 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum 2 Victorious Racing & Fawzi Nass 1 1 D J Burke & P Alderson 1 Susannah Ricci 1 Cheveley Park Stud 1 Trainers House Enterprises Ltd 1 Juddmonte 1 Ms J A Wakefield 1 H O S Syndicate 1 Neversaydie & Light Infantry Partnership 1 AMO Racing Limited & Giselle De Aguiar 1 Fosnic Racing 1 Nurlan Bizakov 1 McNeill Family & Ian Dale 1 Qatar Racing Limited 1 PJL Racing 1

Attendance

The attendance on day one of Royal Ascot was 41,848.

All three awards will be decided on the number of winners over the five days, with countbacks to places in the event of a tie.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com