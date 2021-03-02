Cheltenham runners for Gordon Elliott in doubt after Sports Ministers comments

Irish Minister of Sports Jack Chambers has come out strongly against the actions of Gordon Elliott and would feel uncomfortable that he would have runners at Cheltenham.

Talking on Newstalks breakfast show the minister said “he needs to be held fully accountable with any and every sanction should be on the table”.

When asked about Cheltenham Chambers replied “he wouldn’t be comfortable seeing Gordon Elliott at Cheltenham.”

This all follows the BHA announcement on Monday that Gordon Elliott would not be allowed to have runners in Cheltenham while still under investigation in Ireland.

A statement said: “The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) will not allow the Irish trainer Gordon Elliott to racehorses in Britain whilst the Irish authorities investigate an image that appeared on social media over the weekend.

“The trainer admitted the photo was genuine and apologised for his actions.

“The BHA, which regulates racing in Britain, will use powers under its own rules to refuse to allow horses trained by Mr Elliott to race in Britain pending consideration of the outcome of the Irish investigation

“The decision to refuse to allow horses trained by Mr. Elliott to run in Britain is, therefore, an interim decision which the BHA regards as proportionate in these circumstances.

“In an earlier statement, the BHA said it was appalled by the image which undermined its values of respecting and caring for horses.”

