Racing in Ireland will continue behind closed doors the sport’s governing body, Horse Racing Ireland, has confirmed.

A statement released this afternoon by HRI stated:

“This decision is motivated by the need to maintain employment and incomes for people working in the industry, and on the basis of being able to achieve and maintain all HSE advice and instructions.”

Dundalk will host a meeting this Friday evening, with Thurles (Saturday), Naas (Sunday) and Downpatrick (Sunday) also set to host meetings over the coming weekend.

The British Horse Racing Authority decided on Tuesday to cancel all racing until the end of next month.