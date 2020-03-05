We have the list entries for the Cheltenham Queen Mother Champion Chase & RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase.

Betway 15:30 Cheltenham Wed 11 March 2020

Wed 11 March 2020 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1)  1m 7f 199y,

Last Year’s Winner
Altior 11-10 T: N J Henderson J: Nico de Boinville

11 Runners Winner £225,080.00 2nd£84,800.00 3rd£42,440.00 4th£21,200.00 5th£10,640.00 6th£5,320.00 7th£2,640.00 8th£1,360.00

A Plus Tard       T: H De Bromhead
Altior               T: N J Henderson
Bun Doran         T: T R George
Chacun Pour      T: W P Mullins
Defi Du Seuil      T: P J Hobbs
Dynamite Dollars T: P F Nicholls
Hell’s Kitchen      T: H Fry
Lady Buttons      T: P A Kirby
Min                   T: W P Mullins
Politologue          T: P F Nicholls
Sceau Royal        T: A King

14:10 Cheltenham Wed 11 March 2020

RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1)  3m 80y,

Last Year’s Winner Topofthegame 11-4 T: P F Nicholls J: H Cobden

15 Runners  Winner  £98,472.00 2nd £37,100.00 3rd £18,568.00 4th £9,275.00 5th £4,655.00 6th £2,328.00 7th £1,155.00 8th £595.00

Allaho T: W P Mullins
Aye Right T: Mrs H O Graham
Battleoverdoyen T: G Elliott
Castlebawn West T: W P Mullins
Champ T: N J Henderson
Copperhead T: C L Tizzard
Easy Game T: W P Mullins
Faugheen T: W P Mullins
Minella Indo T: H De Bromhead
Pym T: N J Henderson
Saint Sonnet T: P F Nicholls
Salsaretta T: W P Mullins
Slate House T: C L Tizzard
The Conditional T: D G Bridgwater
Who Dares Wins T: A King

 

Cheltenham Racecourse

