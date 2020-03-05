We have the list entries for the Cheltenham Queen Mother Champion Chase & RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase.
Betway 15:30 Cheltenham Wed 11 March 2020
Wed 11 March 2020 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1) 1m 7f 199y,
Last Year’s Winner
Altior 11-10 T: N J Henderson J: Nico de Boinville
11 Runners Winner £225,080.00 2nd£84,800.00 3rd£42,440.00 4th£21,200.00 5th£10,640.00 6th£5,320.00 7th£2,640.00 8th£1,360.00
A Plus Tard T: H De Bromhead
Altior T: N J Henderson
Bun Doran T: T R George
Chacun Pour T: W P Mullins
Defi Du Seuil T: P J Hobbs
Dynamite Dollars T: P F Nicholls
Hell’s Kitchen T: H Fry
Lady Buttons T: P A Kirby
Min T: W P Mullins
Politologue T: P F Nicholls
Sceau Royal T: A King
14:10 Cheltenham Wed 11 March 2020
RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1) 3m 80y,
Last Year’s Winner Topofthegame 11-4 T: P F Nicholls J: H Cobden
15 Runners Winner £98,472.00 2nd £37,100.00 3rd £18,568.00 4th £9,275.00 5th £4,655.00 6th £2,328.00 7th £1,155.00 8th £595.00
Allaho T: W P Mullins
Aye Right T: Mrs H O Graham
Battleoverdoyen T: G Elliott
Castlebawn West T: W P Mullins
Champ T: N J Henderson
Copperhead T: C L Tizzard
Easy Game T: W P Mullins
Faugheen T: W P Mullins
Minella Indo T: H De Bromhead
Pym T: N J Henderson
Saint Sonnet T: P F Nicholls
Salsaretta T: W P Mullins
Slate House T: C L Tizzard
The Conditional T: D G Bridgwater
Who Dares Wins T: A King