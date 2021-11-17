Spring & Summer 2022 Horse Racing Event Guideg

2,148 total views, 2,148 views today

Horse racing is a major sport in the United Kingdom and across the world. With Spring and Summer providing a slew of activities, we’ve broken down the must-see horse racing events you can anticipate in 2022.

Cheltenham Festival: 15th – 18th March 2022

Four spectacular days of racing with 14 Grade One events across four seven-race cards, as the best horses, trainers, and jockeys go head to head. Each of the 28 races has its own distinct flavour. The annual four-day Jump racing festival, which includes the famed Gold Cup Day, is known for being the best Jump racing in the United Kingdom.

Coral Scottish Grand National Festival: 1st – 2nd April 2022

The Coral Scottish Grand National, which is held on the last Saturday in April, is Scotland’s most important day for jumps racing and one of the UK’s best sporting events.

In front of a sold-out crowd, up to 30 top handicap chasers will negotiate 27 hurdles in the four-mile Coral Scottish Grand National. The runners are loudly supported from start to finish, culminating in a wall of sound as they run from the last fence to the winning post.

Randox Health Grand National Festival: 7th – 9th April 2022

The most well-known steeplechase in the world is the Randox Grand National, which takes place every year in April at the Aintree Racecourse near Liverpool, Merseyside. This three-day racing festival is broadcast live on ITV, with an estimated television audience of 600 million people and over 150,000 people watching the action live throughout the three-day event.

Grand National: 9th April 2022

The Grand National is the most famous horse racing event in the world, and it will stop the world in its tracks when it returns to Aintree in April 2022. Over 65,000 people at Aintree and 600 million people around the globe will tune in. Find out who will be the newest horse to join the ranks of Red Rum, Foinavon, and Aldaniti in the equine annals.

The Grand National is more than just a race; the crowd’s elegance, anticipation, and joy symbolize the drama that unfolds over two circuits of the Liverpool track. When witnessed in person, the excitement of the big race is incredible, and it appears that each year, the fun and excellence of the event improve. This excitement can be further enhanced by betting as it is easier than ever to do so. It often adds another layer of enjoyment to the sport for the fans and also adds the opportunity for them to study the latest winners and make informed betting decisions.

Royal Ascot: 14th June – 18th June 2022

The Royal Ascot is one of the year’s most popular social events, with five days of horse racing, pageantry, and fine cuisine. Those fortunate enough to be invited will sit in the Royal Enclosure while the rest of the guests and those who purchase their tickets will sit in one of the three other enclosures (Queen Anne Enclosure, Village Enclosure and Windsor Enclosure).

The Royal Ascot meeting is the biggest of the flat racing season in the United Kingdom, with an incredible eight group one races spread out across five beautiful days. All five days of The Royal Meeting in 2022 are available for corporate hospitality at Ascot, including Ladies’ Day, which has long been a popular attraction.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com