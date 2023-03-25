VIDEO: Broome wins Dubai Gold Cup

16 total views, 16 views today

Broome (9/1) has won the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

The son of Australia travelled well throughout the race before making his move in the home straight.

Finding a nice break between horses, the seven-year-old came under a great wide drive from Ryan Moore to claim the 2 mile contest.

MV Magnier, representing owners Coolmore, said:

“Aidan (O’Brien) was very confident he would handle the trip. He’s danced every dance and travelled around the world. We are lucky to have him.”

Broome, who has previously run in Qatar, Hong Kong, Japan, USA, France, England, as well as Ireland, was winning for the first time since his Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes victory at Royal Ascot last June.

The 2/1f Siskany was runner-up for Charlie Appleby and William Buick, a neck behind the Ballydoyle winner, while Irish jockey Joe Fanning was third aboard the the Charlie Johnstone-trained Subjectivist (10/1).

Ryan Moore hails Dubai Gold Cup hero Broome. A close fourth in the Derby four years ago, he was having his 32nd start today.

Winning rider Ryan Moore said of his Dubai Gold Cup winner:

“He’s a very brave horse. He’s a Group 1 winner, he’s got high class form. The pace was strong and we just had to wait for a bit of room at the top of the straight. He’s so brave, though, he puts his head down and he gave me everything. It’s a pleasure to ride a horse like him.

“He’s done a lot of racing and he always runs his race, but you’re never quite sure how they will handle a step up in distance until they come out and do it. It’s one of the biggest nights of the year, I’m always delighted to come out here. It’s always tough to get a winner so I’m delighted to get one tonight.”

