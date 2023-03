807 total views, 4 views today

CONNACHT RUGBY v EDINBURGH RUGBY

At The Sportsground, Galway, 3pm. ​ ​ ​ ​

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU, 89 th competition game)

Assistant: Chris Busby, Paul Haycock (both IRFU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)

Team News

It looks like the Connacht team will up very similar to the team that beat the Dragons. Farrell/Forde/Hawkshaw/Blade will play major roles for the team.

Connacht Rugby Injury update – Eoin de Buitléir, Dave Heffernan & Diarmuid Kilgallen available. Jack Carty 50/50 to play

Denis Buckley – One week

Josh Murphy – One week

Byron Ralston – Three weeks

Finlay Bealham – Three weeks

Conor Fitzgerald – Season

Oisin McCormack – Season — Joe Naughton (@JoeNaConnacht) March 21, 2023

HEAD-TO-HEAD – RECENT URC MEETINGS

Date Venue C E Connacht scorers Edinburgh scorers Fri 23 Mar 18 Sportsground 22 29 Tiernan O’Halloran(T) Tom Farrell(T) Jack Carty(2C/P) Finlay Bealham(T) Duncan Weir(T/C/3P) Duhan van der Merwe(T) Jaco van der Walt(P) Dougie Fife(T) Fri 14 Sep 18 BT Murrayfield 10 17 Jack Carty(C/P) Niyi Adeolokun(T) Pierre Schoeman(T) Duhan van der Merwe(T) Jaco van der Walt(2C/P) Fri 21 Feb 20 BT Murrayfield 14 41 Tiernan O’Halloran(2T) Jack Carty(2C) Pierre Schoeman(T) Duhan van der Merwe(T) Simon Berghan(T) Simon Hickey(3C/2P) Penalty Try(2T) Sun 25 Oct 20 BT Murrayfield 37 26 Tom Daly(3C/P) Caolin Blade(T) Sammy Arnold(T) Shane Delahunt(T) Conor Fitzgerald(P) Alex Wootton(2T) Mike Willemse(2T) Jaco van der Walt(3C) Nic Groom(T) Andrew Davidson(T) Sat 13 Mar 21 Sportsground 14 15 Jack Carty(2C) Shane Delahunt(T) Sean O’Brien(T) Nathan Chamberlain(T/C/P) Magnus Bradbury(T) Fri 4 Mar 22 DAM Health Stadium 8 56 Peter Sullivan(T) Jack Carty(P) Glen Young(T) Ramiro Moyano Joya(T) Dave Cherry(T) Ben Vellacott(T) Emiliano Boffelli(T/8C) Blair Kinghorn(T) Henry Immelman(2T)

Overall URC head-to-head record :

Played 35, Connacht won 14, Edinburgh won 19 with 2 matches drawn.

Did you know?

Connacht Rugby have won their last four BK T United Rugby Championship fixtures since their defeat to Leinster in Dublin on New Year’s Day.

The Irishmen have not won five in succession in the Championship since they were Champions in 2015/16.

Connacht have lost their last three matches against Sc ot tish opponents.

Edinburgh Rugby’s only victory in their last eight BKT United Rugby Championship encounters was 24-17 at home to Zebre Parma in Round 12.

The Scotsmen have won just twice away from home in the Championship this campaign, both in Octobe r, beating Zebre in Parma and Cardiff at the Arms Park.

Edinburgh have beaten an Irish province just three times since November 2019 and all were against today’s opponents, Connacht.

Connacht have won only one of their last seven clashes with Edinburgh: 3 7-26 at BT Murrayfield in October 2020.

Edinburgh have won on their last two visits to Galway

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com