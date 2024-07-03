HomeGAADavy Fitzgerald leave’s Waterford - Galway or Dublin next?
GAA

Davy Fitzgerald leave’s Waterford – Galway or Dublin next?

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
42

Davy Fitzgerald Resigns as Waterford Hurling Manager

Davy Fitzgerald has announced his resignation as Waterford hurling manager after two seasons. The Clare native, who had another year remaining on his three-year contract, decided to step down from his position.

Fitzgerald’s Tenure and Achievements

Fitzgerald, who previously managed Waterford from 2008 to 2011, returned to the helm following the 2022 season. During his tenure, he led Waterford to notable victories in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship, including wins over Tipperary in 2023 and Cork at the start of the 2024 campaign. However, despite these successes, the team ultimately did not advance from the province in both years.

Official Statement from Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald confirmed his resignation in a statement released on Tuesday night. He expressed his gratitude to the players and his backroom team, highlighting their efforts and the narrow margins that prevented the team from making Munster’s top three and progressing to the 2024 All-Ireland championship.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as manager of the Waterford senior hurling team,” Fitzgerald stated. “I would like to sincerely thank the players for their efforts over the last two years. Just the tiniest of margins prevented us from making Munster’s top three this year and progressing to the 2024 All-Ireland championship.”

Optimism for Waterford’s Future

Despite his departure, Fitzgerald remains optimistic about Waterford’s potential. “It’s my firm belief that the talent is there for Waterford to compete strongly at hurling’s highest level again,” he said. He also expressed his gratitude to his backroom team and Waterford GAA officials for their unwavering support during his tenure.

Acknowledgments from Waterford GAA

Waterford GAA chairperson, Sean Michael O’Regan, extended his thanks to Fitzgerald, acknowledging the significant impact he had on the team. “We sincerely thank Davy for his hard work and dedication over the past two years. His impact on the team has been significant, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” O’Regan stated.

Looking Ahead

As Fitzgerald steps down, the search for a new manager begins. Waterford GAA will look to build on the foundation laid by Fitzgerald and strive for success in future championships. But will Davy Fitzgerald end up in Dublin or Galway?

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
European Rugby Fixtures and Pool Draws for 2024/25
Next article
Galway’s Liam Nolan Qualifies for The Open Championship at Royal Troon
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie