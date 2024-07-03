Davy Fitzgerald leave’s Waterford – Galway or Dublin next?

Davy Fitzgerald Resigns as Waterford Hurling Manager

Davy Fitzgerald has announced his resignation as Waterford hurling manager after two seasons. The Clare native, who had another year remaining on his three-year contract, decided to step down from his position.

Fitzgerald’s Tenure and Achievements

Fitzgerald, who previously managed Waterford from 2008 to 2011, returned to the helm following the 2022 season. During his tenure, he led Waterford to notable victories in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship, including wins over Tipperary in 2023 and Cork at the start of the 2024 campaign. However, despite these successes, the team ultimately did not advance from the province in both years.

Official Statement from Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald confirmed his resignation in a statement released on Tuesday night. He expressed his gratitude to the players and his backroom team, highlighting their efforts and the narrow margins that prevented the team from making Munster’s top three and progressing to the 2024 All-Ireland championship.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as manager of the Waterford senior hurling team,” Fitzgerald stated. “I would like to sincerely thank the players for their efforts over the last two years. Just the tiniest of margins prevented us from making Munster’s top three this year and progressing to the 2024 All-Ireland championship.”

Optimism for Waterford’s Future

Despite his departure, Fitzgerald remains optimistic about Waterford’s potential. “It’s my firm belief that the talent is there for Waterford to compete strongly at hurling’s highest level again,” he said. He also expressed his gratitude to his backroom team and Waterford GAA officials for their unwavering support during his tenure.

Acknowledgments from Waterford GAA

Waterford GAA chairperson, Sean Michael O’Regan, extended his thanks to Fitzgerald, acknowledging the significant impact he had on the team. “We sincerely thank Davy for his hard work and dedication over the past two years. His impact on the team has been significant, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” O’Regan stated.

Looking Ahead

As Fitzgerald steps down, the search for a new manager begins. Waterford GAA will look to build on the foundation laid by Fitzgerald and strive for success in future championships. But will Davy Fitzgerald end up in Dublin or Galway?

