Ruby Walsh names 10 horses to follow ahead of National Hunt Season

Ruby Walsh has named his ten horses to follow ahead of the upcoming National Hunt Season in a YouTube video by Racing TV.

The former jockey has given his tips on the horses he thinks will bring success in the coming months.

Walsh’s picks include five horses trained by Willie Mullins, with several recent race winners included.

Energumene, Chacun Pour Soi, Appreciate It and Echoes in Rain, who have all picked up wins in Ireland during the 2021 season, are shortlisted by the Irish pundit as ones to watch.

Also on his list is Kilcruit, a six-year-old horse, who the list maker tips to be the “outstanding novice hurdler.”

Three other trainers are represented on the list – Henry De Bromhead, Gordon Elliott and Philip Hobbs all have horses tipped by Walsh to succeed.

Honeysuckle, a horse who won the Champions Hurdle at Cheltenham with 2021 Irish Racing Hero Rachael Blackmore, is named as one to watch.

Walsh notes that the decision to pick Honeysuckle was easy as he believes that the horse “has been high on everyone’s list.”

Blackmore and De Bromhead’s 2019 Cheltenham race winners A Plus Tard and Minella Indo also make an appearance.

The final two horses on Walsh’s radar are Gordon Elliott’s Fil Dor and Philip Hobbs’ Thyme Hill, who he puts among esteemed company.

Three-year-old Fil Dor is the latest racing horse trained by Gordon Elliott to come onto the scene and Walsh expects a big season for the latest in the production line.

Hobbs will be aiming for another win with Thyme Hill, who has achieved success with Tom O’Brien and Richard Johnson in the last three years.

