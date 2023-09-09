Tahiyra wins Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes

Tahiyra (5/6f) won the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes at Leopardstown this afternoon.

The Dermot Weld-trained filly claimed the first Group 1 of the Irish Champions Festival which takes places today at Leopardstown and on Sunday at The Curragh.

Ridden by Chris Hayes, the Aga Khan-bred and owned three-year-old was a length and a quarter winner over surprise England-trained runner-up Rogue Millennium, ridden by Danny Tudhope for trainer Tom Clover, as she notched up her fourth Group 1 victory.

The Paddy Twomey-handled, Billy Lee-ridden Just Beautiful came home in third place, a further half-length back.

Tahiyra was runner-up in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, before winning Group 1s at The Curragh (Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas) and Ascot (Coronation Stakes).

“I didn’t want to get caught down the fence,” winning rider Chris Hayes after the win. “I just angled out behind Colin (Keane on Zarinsk). We were only out and I thought, ‘Oh God, I’m gonna get here an hour too soon.’”

Dermot Weld can look forward to an exciting autumn campaign with Tahiyra, who has tasted defeat just once in her six-race career. #IrishChampionsFestival pic.twitter.com/UxQKm8MnSo — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) September 9, 2023

Tahiyra is a half-sister to triple Group 1 winner and 2021 Champion European Older Mare Tarnawa from stakes-winner Cape Cross mare Tarana.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com