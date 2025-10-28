7 Irish Horse Racing Meetings To Put In Your Diary For 2026

Ireland’s horse racing calendar is one of the richest and most exciting in the world, offering everything from pulsating National Hunt festivals to world-class flat racing showpieces. Whether you’re a lifelong racing enthusiast or simply love the thrill of a day at the races, these seven meetings, highlighted by the horse racing betting experts at Bet442, deserve a prime spot in your 2026 diary.

1. Cork Easter Festival – March 28-30, 2026 (Easter Weekend)

The Cork Easter Festival kicks off Ireland’s spring racing season in style. Held over the Easter weekend at Cork Racecourse, Mallow, this three-day meeting blends competitive National Hunt action with festive family entertainment. Expect lively crowds, top-quality jump racing, and the famous Cork Easter Sunday Handicap Chase, a highlight for many punters.

2. Irish Grand National – April 13, 2026 (Easter Monday)

While this falls close to the Cork Easter Festival in the calendar, the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse deserves its own spotlight. Run on Easter Monday, this legendary steeplechase is one of the most prestigious and historic races in Ireland. With huge crowds and high drama, it’s a true test of endurance and skill, and a race every jockey dreams of winning.

3. Punchestown Festival – April 28 – May 2, 2026

The Punchestown Festival is the grand finale of the National Hunt season, Ireland’s answer to Cheltenham. For five thrilling days, County Kildare becomes the heartbeat of jumps racing, featuring championship contests, elite horses, and roaring stands. With big names, big crowds, and big celebrations, this is a must for any racing fan.

4. Irish Guineas Festival – May 23-24, 2026

Taking place at the Curragh Racecourse, the Irish Guineas Festival marks the start of Ireland’s flat season in earnest. The weekend features the Irish 2,000 Guineas (for colts) on Saturday and the Irish 1,000 Guineas (for fillies) on Sunday; both key tests for future champions. Add in fashion, food, and great atmosphere, and you’ve got one of the year’s most elegant racing weekends.

5. Irish Derby Festival – June 26-28, 2026

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival, also at the Curragh, is arguably Ireland’s premier flat racing event. The three-day spectacle is highlighted by the Irish Derby on the Saturday, a jewel in the European racing crown and a magnet for top horses from across the continent. The mix of sport, style, and celebration makes it unmissable.

6. Irish Oaks Weekend – July 18-19, 2026

Another Curragh classic, the Irish Oaks brings midsummer magic to County Kildare. The fillies take centre stage in this prestigious Group 1 race, following in the footsteps of legends like Enable and Snowfall. The relaxed summer vibe, fashion flair, and high-class racing make this weekend a fan favourite.

7. Galway Summer Festival – July 28 – August 3, 2026

Few events capture Irish racing’s soul like the Galway Races. This seven-day summer extravaganza blends sport, culture, and craic in equal measure. From the Galway Plate on Wednesday to the Galway Hurdle on Thursday, each day delivers thrills on and off the track. Expect packed stands, laughter, and late nights; Galway’s spirit is unmatched.

Final Thoughts

From the thundering fences of Fairyhouse to the sunlit turf of the Curragh, Ireland’s 2026 racing calendar promises a year packed with spectacle and tradition. Whether you plan to attend one or all seven, each festival offers a unique glimpse into what makes Irish racing so special: world-class horses, passionate crowds, and the unmistakable magic of the Emerald Isle.