Ireland Team v New Zealand on Saturday

Ireland Rugby Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his match day squad for Saturday’s Gallagher Cup clash against New Zealand at Soldier Field, Chicago.

The 8.10pm Irish time kick-off, live on Virgin Media One and TNT Sports, will be the first game in a busy month of international fixtures for the Irish side.

Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland for the second time at Soldier Field, while Leinster prop Paddy McCarthy is in line for his Test debut off the bench.

In the pack, Farrell has chosen Jamie Osborne, Tommy O’Brien and James Lowe in the Ireland back three.

Stuart McCloskey will partner Garry Ringrose in midfield, while Munster’s Jack Crowley will start at out-half, partnering Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

Andrew Porter, captain Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong constitute the front row.

James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne are in the engine room, and a back row of Ryan Baird at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier at openside and Jack Conan at number eight completing Ireland’s starting line-up.

Strong Irish bench

Farrell has strong options on the bench with Ronan Kelleher, the uncapped McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson and the returning Caelan Doris the forward replacements.

Craig Casey, Sam Prendergast and Bundee Aki will provide the backline reinforcements.

“A privilege to be back here”

As he looked forward to Saturday’s game against the All Blacks, Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell said:

“It is a real privilege to be back here in Chicago ahead of a huge game against New Zealand. The clashes with New Zealand over the years have been fantastic occasions and we’re expecting more of the same on Saturday.

“The historic nature of this game is something we are embracing and there’s great excitement in the squad, not least for Paddy McCarthy who is set to make his international debut this weekend. Paddy has made a great start to the season and his selection is testament to his impressive form. We wish him well and will all do our utmost to make it a special weekend for him and his family.”

Ireland (v New Zealand):

(Club/Province/Caps)

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(8)

14. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)(2)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(67)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(21)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(40)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(26)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(43)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(75)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(32)(captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(79)

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(72)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(61)

6. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(29)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(73)

8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(51)

Ireland Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(39)

17. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)*

18. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(51)

19. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)(85)

20. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(51)

21. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(20)

22. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(9)

23. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(65).

* denotes uncapped

