Fastorslow wins Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup

Fastorslow won his second Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup this afternoon, taking the scalp of Galopin Des Champs for a second successive year.

Ridden by J.J. Slevin, and trained by Martin Brassil, the Seán and Bernardine Mulryan-owned son of Saint Des Saints, held off the late brave challenge of the Cheltenham Gold Cup hero, Galopin Des Champs in the Punchestown home straight.

A surprise winner of this event last season, French-bred Fastorslow started the 9-horse race today as 7/2 second favourite, with the Willie Mullins-handled Galopin Des Champs going to post the 1/2 favourite.

The eight-year-old Fastorslow had a length and a quarter advantage over the Irish and Cheltenham Gold winner of 2024 at the finishing line, with former American Grand National winner Hewick (12/1) third home, in the hands of Jordan Gainford, two and a quarter lengths behind the runner-up.

