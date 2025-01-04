Future Champion Apprentice Jockey Dylan O’Connor Signs with Halford/Collins

Irish pony racing sensation Dylan O’Connor has taken a major step towards his professional jockey dreams, signing on as an apprentice with the renowned training partnership of Mick Halford and Tracey Collins. The Liscarroll native, who has already established himself as a multiple champion in the competitive world of pony racing, bowed out of the grassroots circuit in emphatic style with a memorable victory on the brilliant Hasta La Vista.

Riding in the 15hh race over one mile, Dylan and Hasta La Vista produced a commanding performance, routing the opposition in what was a fitting swansong for both jockey and horse. Hasta La Vista, a dual Dingle winner owned by Dylan’s mother, Mags, has been a cornerstone of the young rider’s success, and their final outing together proved a fitting end to a remarkable chapter.

Dylan’s decision to join Halford and Collins marks the beginning of a new journey in the world of professional horse racing. The training duo, who bring a wealth of experience and success in the flat racing scene, are known for nurturing young talent and giving apprentices the opportunities needed to flourish. For Dylan, the move signals a transition from local champion to an exciting new prospect on the national and international stage.

The jockey’s signing has generated significant buzz within racing circles, with many tipping him as a future champion apprentice. His pony racing accolades, including multiple titles and standout performances at high-profile events such as Dingle, showcase not only his technical ability but also the determination and poise needed to excel under pressure.

Speaking about the transition, Dylan said, “I’ve loved every moment of my pony racing career, but now it’s time to take the next step. Signing with Mick Halford and Tracey Collins is a dream come true, and I’m excited to learn from the best as I begin my journey as an apprentice jockey.”

As Dylan embarks on this new chapter, the Irish racing community will no doubt watch his progress with great interest. For now, fans can celebrate the legacy of his pony racing career, capped by that unforgettable win on Hasta La Vista, and look forward to what promises to be a bright future in professional racing.

