2020 Olympics: Who will Ireland 7s Rugby team need to beat for a medal

The Ireland Men’s Sevens side will compete at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as one of 12 sides going for gold.

The Men’s competition will take place from June 26th – June 28th.

Team Ireland will have a lot of competition for medals as the other 11 sides are strong.

We break down who Ireland’s toughest competition for Olympic glory will be.

Great Britain

First up is some familiar foes under a different – England, Wales and Scotland.

The side got to the Olympics after Simon Amor’s England side won the 2019 Rugby Europe Sevens Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Colomiers.

England veteran Dan Norton will be a danger on the flanks as he will look to extend his all-time try-scoring record.

The active Sevens legend is one of four survivors from the 2016 squad who won a silver medal in Rio – Dan Bibby, Tom Mitchell and Ollie Lindsay-Hague also represent Great Britain for the second successive Olympic games.

England star Tom Bowen is available in reserve.

They will be one of the favourites for the top prize this summer.

GB men: Dan Bibby, Alec Coombes, Alex Davis, Robbie Fergusson, Harry Glover, Ben Harris, Ollie Lindsay-Hague, Ross McCann, Max McFarland, Tom Mitchell, Dan Norton, Ethan Waddleton.

Men’s reserve: Tom Bowen.

Odds: 12/1

United States

The United States Men’s Sevens side have underachieved at times throughout their lifespan.

They failed to deliver at the Olympics in 2016 but will want to put on an improved showing this year.

If they can build on their qualification promise, the national team could go far at the Olympics.

Speedster Carlin Isles is as fast as ever and will be a threat to every opponent he faces.

Perry Baker, Stephen Tomasin and Madison Hughes will also be ones to look out for as the side attempt to bring home an Olympic medal.

The United States Men’s Sevens Olympics squad has not been announced yet.

Odds: 7/1

Fiji

The 2016 Olympic champions are tipped by many to repeat that feat.

World Rugby’s Men’s Sevens Player of the Decade Jerry Tuwai is expected to lead the side to their second Olympic games with the hopes of defending their crown.

The side’s Oceania 7s squad gives fans an idea of what to expect for the Olympics.

2016 Olympic Gold Medal winner Kitione Taluga is set to take part in his second Olympic games as well.

Head Coach Gareth Baber can win a 12th tournament with his Fiji side, compared to nine tournament wins under 2016 Olympic Head Coach Ben Ryan.

The Pacific Islanders will have their eyes on the prize once again and if their 2018-19 World Rugby Sevens performance is anything to go by, they may retain it.

The Fiji Men’s Sevens Olympics squad has not been announced yet.

Odds: 11/4

New Zealand

The bookies’ favourite New Zealand will want to avenge their quarter-final loss to Fiji at the 2016 Olympics with a medal in Tokyo.

Clark Laidlaw’s world-class side will have the extra boost of 15’s star Caleb Clarke being available for the Olympics.

The Blues winger will line up alongside Sevens legends Scott Curry and and Tim Mikkelson at the Oceania 7s and is set to do so again at the Olympics next month.

Before cancellation, the All Blacks were leading the 2019-20 World Rugby Sevens Series and have the quality to carry that form over to this year’s Olympic tournament.

The New Zealand Men’s Sevens rugby team have not announced their Olympic squad yet.

Odds: 2/1

To view the full list of Irish athletes heading to the Olympic games this summer, click here.

