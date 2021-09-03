All Blacks name team for Australia test

1 total views, 1 views today

The All-Blacks team has been named to play Australia in the Fortinet Rugby Championship Test at Optus Stadium, Perth, on Sunday 5th September

There is just the one change from the starting forward pack from the Bledisloe Cup-winning Test in Auckland last month, with lock Scott Barrett coming in for Samuel Whitelock in the second row.

Patrick Tuipulotu has a tight groin that sees Tupou Vaa’i come onto the bench for his first Test of 2021. Ethan Blackadder also comes onto the bench as a loose forward cover. Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks for the first time at number eight.

In the backs, Brad Weber gets his second start at halfback in his 11th Test, with TJ Perenara to provide impact off the bench.

Beauden Barrett is at first five-eighth while Anton Lienert-Brown returns from injury at center, outside David Havili. Rieko Ioane moves to the left-wing, Will Jordan is on the right-wing and Jordie Barrett is at fullback. Damian McKenzie and George Bridge are the other back reserves.

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said: “We are ready, and the team is really determined to finish off this block of Tests against Australia with a top performance.

“We’ve had a really unique situation going into this Test, with quarantine back in New Zealand and a ‘soft’ quarantine here in Perth, but the work that has gone in preparing the players has been outstanding, so when the whistle goes on Sunday, we’ll be ready.”

The All Blacks and Australia will be playing their 173rd Test against each other. New Zealand has won 119 of those matches, Australia 45 with eight draws. The All Blacks have held the Bledisloe Cup since 2003.

The All Blacks have scored 46 tries in five matches so far this year and are sharing the spoils: so far 18 players have scored tries this year.

Foster said the team was excited to be playing in front of a sell-out crowd in Perth this weekend.

“Perth has a great rugby culture, and we know that there are a lot of Kiwis living here who will be at the game, so can’t wait to hear their support on Sunday.

“Covid has again forced so many changes this year and we especially think of cities like Dunedin and Wellington that have lost Test matches they had hoped and planned for, so it’s great to be able to celebrate having this Test match here in Perth,” he said.

The matchday 23 is (Test caps in brackets):

1. George Bower (5)

2. Codie Taylor (60)

3. Nepo Laulala (33)

4. Brodie Retallick (85)

5. Scott Barrett (43)

6. Akira Ioane (6)

7. Dalton Papalii (7)

8. Ardie Savea – captain (52)

9. Brad Weber (10)

10. Beauden Barrett (93)

11. Rieko Ioane (39)

12. David Havili (7)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (51)

14. Will Jordan (6)

15. Jordie Barrett (27)

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (3)

17. Karl Tu’inukuafe (20)

18. Angus Ta’avao (18)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (4)

20. Ethan Blackadder (2)

21. TJ Perenara (70)

22. Damian McKenzie (32)

23. George Bridge (12)

All Blacks matches – Fortinet Rugby Championship – Round 1-6

All Blacks (57) v Australia (22), Saturday 14th August Eden Park, Auckland

Australia vs All Blacks – Optus Stadium, Perth – Sunday 5th September

All Blacks vs Argentina – CBUS Stadium, Gold Coast – Sunday 12th September

Argentina vs All Blacks – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – Saturday 18th September

All Blacks vs South Africa – Queensland Stadium,Townsville – Saturday 25th September

South Africa vs All Blacks – CBUS Stadium, Gold Coast – Saturday 2nd October

