Connacht and Ulster will be allowed to resume full training on Monday after testing at both provinces earlier this week detected no positive cases of Covid 19.

We reported earlier this week that both Munster and Leinster were back training but they had to adhere to strict guidelines such as that with gym equipment, training in groups of no more than seven and with no access to showers, dressing rooms or video analysis rooms. Players also have a temperature check every day to ensure their temperature is no more than 37.5 degrees. This done through a contactless machine called DAMOC Thermo Check.

All four provinces haven’t played a game in over 4 months. Leinster and Munster will meet in the sides first comeback game on August 22nd, this will be followed by Ulster and Connacht on the same weekend which will also take place in Aviva Stadium. Leinster then face Ulster a week later, with Munster taking on Ulster.

A statement by the IRFU confirmed that both Connacht and Ulster will be allowed to resume training from Monday 29th of June. It said, “The IRFU can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Connacht and Ulster produced zero positive results.118 players and staff were tested on Wednesday 24 June in Connacht and Ulster”. The statement continued, “The staff and players have been cleared to access their respective High Performance Centres from Monday 29 June.”

RTE Sport report that 258 tests been done on professional players and staff across the four provinces. With zero positive tests reported. The medical director of the IRFU, Rod McLaughlin said, “The first phase of PCR testing has been successfully completed.The players and staff now enter a period of daily medical screening and assessment.The second phase of testing will take place as players return to contact.”