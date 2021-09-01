Connacht Rugby extends partnership with Bank of Ireland

Connacht Rugby has announced that they will continue to partner with Bank of Ireland as a shirt sponsor after a deal was struck between the two parties to extend Connachts partnership with Bank of Ireland.

The partnership between the two will continue to see the Bank of Ireland logo on the back of the senior team for both men’s and women’s Connacht jerseys. Whilst also being extended to deliver significant support for the expanding youth and adult club competitions within the province.

Along with this news, Connacht Rugby has recently revealed their new away and European jerseys for the upcoming 2021/2022 season on their website.

Connacht’s Head of Commercial and Marketing Philp Patterson was more than happy with the extension, stating;

“Bank of Ireland have been a wonderful supporter of rugby in the West of Ireland and I’m delighted that both parties have agreed on an extension of our partnership. Supporters are well used to seeing the logo on the back of the men’s and women’s jerseys, and their support of Adult and Youth club competitions is also a significant boost. We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership in the years ahead.”

Head of Bank of Ireland Galway, Marie Meehan spoke at the launch and said;

“Bank of Ireland is delighted to continue our partnership with Connacht Rugby for the next two seasons. We’ve been working together to make sure we can support them in their huge ambitions for their whole community. As a result, we will now be supporting the women’s team, expanding our current sponsorship of the men’s game, and sponsoring all club and community tournaments across Connacht.”

