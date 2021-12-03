Craig Gilroy set for 200th Ulster appearance v Ospreys

1 total views, 1 views today
Ulster winger Craig Gilroy is set to become the eighth Ulster man to reach the 200 appearance mark on Saturday at 3 pm, should he be called upon from the bench.
Gilroy makes way for Robert Baloucoune, who starts in the back three alongside Mike Lowry and Ethan McIlroy.
James Hume will not appear for the side after his game-winning interception against Leinster – Angus Curtis replaces him at 13 with McCloskey retaining the number 12 shirt.
John Cooney and Billy Burns have been named scrum-half and out-half respectively.
Wales international Bradley Roberts will come in to start at hooker, with Eric O’Sullivan and Tom O’Toole on either side of him in the front row.
Alan O’Connor will captain the team and is named in the second row alongside Kieran Treadwell.
Sean Reidy comes in to start at blindside, with Nick Timoney at openside and David McCann completing the base of the pack.
Jack McGrath makes his return to the Ulster side after recovering from injury and is named among the replacements.
Although named on the bench last week versus Leinster, Tom Stewart wasn’t called upon, so could make his senior debut on Saturday as he is selected again in the replacements.
Gilroy, Nathan Doak and Mick Kearney are among those also on the bench.
Ulster team v Ospreys
(15-9) Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, Angus Curtis, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney;
(1-8) Eric O’Sullivan, Bradley Roberts, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney, David McCann.
Replacements: Tom Stewart, Jack McGrath, Marty Moore, Mick Kearney, Marcus Rea, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy.