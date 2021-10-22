Henderson returns as captain for Ulster against Connacht

30 total views, 30 views today
The Ulster match-day squad to face Connacht at Aviva Stadium on Saturday sees the return of Iain Henderson, Robert Baloucoune and Stuart McCloskey, with Eric O’Sullivan also coming in to start.
Iain Henderson will lead the Ulster men in his first game for the province this season and will partner Alan O’Connor in the second row.
O’Sullivan is the only change to the starting front row that defeated Emirates Lions last week, with Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole retaining their places at hooker and tighthead.
The back row is unchanged as Matty Rea, Nick Timoney and David McCann are all named to start.
The backline sees two changes and two positional switches – Ethan McIlroy moves to full-back and Craig Gilroy shifts to the left-wing while Robert Baloucoune comes into the right-wing.
Stuart McCloskey returns to pair up with James Hume in midfield while Nathan Doak and Billy Burns are the starting half-backs for the fourth consecutive game.
Brad Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell and Greg Jones provide the forward reinforcements from the bench, with David Shanahan, Mike Lowry and Ben Moxham named as the backline cover.
Ulster Team v Connacht
(15-9) Ethan McIlroy, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak;
(1-8) Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, David McCann.
Replacements: Brad Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham.