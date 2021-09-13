Ireland Team To Face Spain In Qualifier Confirmed

7 total views, 7 views today
The Ireland women’s national team to play Spain in their opening game of the Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier has been announced.
Head coach Adam Griggs has included two uncapped players in the side that will begin the quest for a World Cup spot on Monday evening.
Ireland Sevens captain Lucy Mulhall has been named to start at outside centre in the only change to the starting lineup from their Women’s Six Nations victory over Italy in April.
Sam Monaghan, who has come through the IRFU’s IQ Rugby programme, is selected among the replacements for the Round 1 encounter at the Stade Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma.
Openside flanker Ciara Griffin will captain the national side from the back row with Dorothy Wall and Brittany Hogan alongside her.
Aoife McDermott and Nichola Fryday have been selected in the second row together for the fourth game in a row.
Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang will provide the side with plenty of experience in the front row.
Kathryn Dane and Stacey Flood will continue their half-back partnership for the contest against Spain.
Leinster centre Sene Naoupu will partner Mulhall in the midfield while Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is named in an exciting Ireland back three alongside Eimear Considine and Beibhinn Parsons.
Neve Jones, Laura Feely, Leah Lyons and the uncapped Monaghan will also hope to add impact off the bench, while Emily Lane, Enya Breen and Lauren Delany provide Griggs with the backline options.
Ireland Squad v Spain
15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)(18)
14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(2)
13. Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)*
12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(41)
11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)(11)
10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)(3)
9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(13)
1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(34)
2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(26)
3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(12)
4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)(16)
5. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(18)
6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)(7)
7. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)(Captain)(36)
8. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)(4).
Replacements:
16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(3)
17. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(19)
18. Leah Lyons (Sale/IQ Rugby)(26)
19. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)*
20. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(9)
21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)(3)
22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)(6)
23. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(14).