The panel for the 2023 Galway Hurling minor team has been announced and Joe Canning is one of the selectors.

Minor Hurling Manager, Fergal Healy & his Management Team have named their Minor Panel ahead of the upcoming Leinster Minor Hurling Championship which kicks off on Saturday v Antrim in Darver, Louth

