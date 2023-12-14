Champions Cup Rugby – Matches, Kick-Offs, Betting & TV details

By
JoeNa Connacht
-

Champions Cup Weekend Preview: Matches, Kick-Offs, Handicaps, Betting & TV Details

Friday:

**Bayonne vs. Glasgow**
*Kick-Off: 8:00 PM*
Handicap: Bayonne -5
The anticipated handicap favors Bayonne by 5 points in this clash against Glasgow. TNT Sports brings this matchup live to your screens.

**Northampton vs. Toulon**
*Kick-Off: 8:00 PM*
Handicap: Northampton -5
Northampton holds a handicap advantage of 5 points against Toulon in this crucial match broadcasted by TNT Sports.

Saturday:

**Saracens vs. Connacht**
*Kick-Off: 1:00 PM*
Handicap: Saracens -18
Saracens enter the game with a significant 18-point handicap against Connacht, looking to secure a substantial win.

**Stormers vs. La Rochelle**
*Kick-Off: 1:00 PM*
Handicap: Stormers -5
The Stormers hold a slight 5-point handicap advantage against La Rochelle, promising an intriguing contest.

**Bordeaux vs. Bristol**
*Kick-Off: 3:15 PM*
Handicap: Bordeaux -16
Bordeaux aims to capitalize on a 16-point handicap against Bristol in this high-stakes encounter.

**Leinster vs. Sale**
*Kick-Off: 5:30 PM*
Handicap: Leinster -24
Leinster boasts a significant 24-point handicap against Sale, setting the stage for a dominant performance.

**Lyon vs. Bulls**
*Kick-Off: 5:30 PM*
Handicap: Lyon -8
Lyon holds an 8-point handicap advantage against the Bulls, expecting a hard-fought battle on the field.

**Cardiff vs. Bath**
*Kick-Off: 8:00 PM*
Handicap: Bath +8
Bath enters the match with an 8-point handicap advantage against Cardiff, aiming to upset the odds.

**Ulster vs. Racing 92**
*Kick-Off: 8:00 PM*
Handicap: Ulster -2
Ulster holds a narrow 2-point handicap against Racing 92, expecting a closely contested encounter.

Sunday:

 

**Exeter vs. Munster**
*Kick-Off: 1:00 PM*
Handicap: Exeter -3
Exeter enters with a 3-point handicap advantage against Munster, anticipating a tightly fought battle.

**Harlequins vs. Toulouse**
*Kick-Off: 3:15 PM*
Handicap: Toulouse -3
Toulouse holds a slight 3-point handicap against Harlequins, promising a thrilling Sunday clash.

**Stade Francais vs. Leicester**

*Kick-Off: 5:30 PM*
Handicap: Stade Francais -7
Stade Francais enters the game with a 7-point handicap against Leicester, expecting a hard-fought victory.

Keep an eye on the handicaps as they often add a layer of unpredictability to these matchups. Catch all the live action on TNT Sports and witness the exhilarating rugby battles unfold across the weekend!

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR